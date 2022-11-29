Home / History

Message in a Bottle From 1887 Discovered Under Floorboards in Scotland

By Madeleine Muzdakis on November 29, 2022
Message in a Bottle From 1887 Discovered Under Scottish Floorboards

Photo: Peter Allan

Old houses hold many secrets which only emerge with chance and time. A Scottish plumber named Peter Allan was working on the heating pipes of just such a house when he encountered something strange: an antique bottle secreted beneath the floorboards. Opened by Eilidh Stimpson—the resident of the house—and her two children, the bottle was revealed to contain a fascinating note written in 1887. Long hidden under the floor, this message in a bottle is one of the oldest known to have been discovered.

Allan told BBC Scotland, “The room is 10ft by 15ft and I have cut exactly around the bottle without knowing it was there. I can't quite believe it. I was moving a radiator and cut a random hole to find pipework and there it was, I don't know what happened. I took it to the woman downstairs and said, ‘Look what I've found under your floor.'” Stimpson, who owns the Edinburgh house with her husband and children, decided to wait until the young ones came home from school to investigate the bottle. The children were delighted at the surprise, but, as the mother explains, “When I picked them up, I told them I had something really exciting to tell them and they said, ‘Is it that we are having hot dogs for tea?'”

The family tried to remove the curled up paper within the bottle with tweezers, but they found this tactic began to damage the fragile sheet. They eventually decided to break the bottle with a hammer, although they were sure to keep the pieces. “We were all crowding around and pointing torches at it and trying to read it, it was so exciting,” said Stimpson. The note turned out to be written by two workmen who built the floor. In 1887, the room had probably been meant for a maid.

The note reads: “James Ritchie and John Grieve laid this floor, but they did not drink the whisky. October 6th 1887. Who ever finds this bottle may think our dust is blowing along the road.” The 135-year-old note has since drawn historical inquiry. In the 1881 census, the men were shown to live just a few miles away from the house with the bottle, in the Newington area of Edinburgh. Stimpson plans to preserve the note in an acid-free pocket so it can be enjoyed for years to come. The family plans to frame the note with a piece of the glass bottle as a reminder of this fascinating encounter with the history of their home.

A Scottish family found a message in a bottle from 1887 under their floorboards, one of the oldest such messages discovered.

Message in a Bottle From 1887 Discovered Under Scottish Floorboards

Photo: Eilidh Stimpson

h/t: [BBC, IFL Science]

Related Articles:

You Can Download Over 10,000 Vintage Recipes and Cookbooks for Free

Scientists Use DNA To Reconstruct Face of 19th-Century Man Accused of Being a Vampire

Explore and Learn About Christmas Traditions Around the World

Japan’s “Tsunami Stones” Have Been Warning Residents of the Dangers of Earthquakes for Centuries

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Winston the French Bulldog Wins the 2022 National Dog Show
Eye-Opening Video Series Reveals How Fashion Has Changed Since Ancient Times
Scientists Use DNA To Reconstruct Face of 19th-Century Man Accused of Being a Vampire
Georgia Introduces All-Terrain Wheelchairs That Are Free To Use at State Parks
Explore and Learn About Christmas Traditions Around the World
Muslim Women From the Indian Region of Kerala Set Hijab on Fire in Solidarity With Iranian Protesters

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Día de los Muertos: How Mexico Celebrates Its Annual “Day of the Dead”
Japan’s “Tsunami Stones” Have Been Warning Residents of the Dangers of Earthquakes for Centuries
You Can Download Over 10,000 Vintage Recipes and Cookbooks for Free
22 Enlightening Facts About the Statue of Liberty
The History of Halloween: Exploring the Age-Old Origins of the Enchanting Holiday
18 Famous First Photographs in History: From the Oldest Photo Ever to the World’s First Instagram

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.