Astrophotographer Spends 20 Days Photographing the World’s Darkest Skies

By Jessica Stewart on April 14, 2025

Mihail Minkov Astrophotography

Astrophotographer Mihail Minkov recently fulfilled a dream by journeying to some of the world's darkest skies. Minkov, who hails from Bulgaria, spent 20 days in Bolivia and Chile, with a stop on the Easter Islands, to take some spectacular images of the stars. Inspired by images taken in Chile's Atacama Desert, Minkov spent a year and a half carefully putting together his own photo tour to this part of the world.

After connecting with locals who could help his travel dream become a reality, Minkov and eight other photographers traveled to South America and began their adventure. The resulting photographs, with the Milky Way arched in the sky over stunning landscapes, are the fruit of Minkov's hard work. Alongside these memorable images, Minkov also took home strong memories of the experience. Bolivia's Uyuni Salt Flat, in particular, made a deep impression on the photographer.

“Words cannot do this place justice—it must be experienced,” he tells My Modern Met. “When it rains, the water doesn’t seep into the salt but instead forms a mirror-like surface. During the day, it’s stunning, but at night, it becomes truly otherworldly. The stars seem to descend to earth, creating the illusion of standing on another planet.”

“When the wind stops and the water becomes perfectly still, it reflects even the faintest stars from the night sky,” he continues. “Thanks to the absence of light pollution, the high altitude, and the low humidity, nighttime observation and photography here are truly exceptional. Stars stretch all the way to the horizon—something impossible to witness in my homeland.”

Minkov was touched by strong emotions as he photographed the stars, and he knows that the experience will remain with him for a long time. He hopes, through his imagery, that he can transmit some of that emotion to the viewer.

“For me, night photography is more than just capturing the stars; it is a moment of stillness, a form of meditation. Standing in the silence of the night humbles me and fills me with peace. I hope my work brings others a sense of calm and happiness, even if just for a moment.”

Enjoy more of the astrophotographer's incredible imagery from his trip below, and follow Mihail Minkov on Instagram for his upcoming adventures.

Astrophotographer Mihail Minkov recently fulfilled a dream by journeying to some of the world's darkest skies.

He spent 20 days in Bolivia and Chile, even stopping on the Easter Islands, to photograph the night skies.

These locations are already impressive by day but become even more magical as stars emerge.

Uyuni salt flats in Bolivia

Easter Island Heads by Mihail Minkov

Mihail Minkov landscape photography

Chile landscape photography

“For me, night photography is more than just capturing the stars; it is a moment of stillness, a form of meditation.”

Mihail Minkov: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mihail Minkov.

