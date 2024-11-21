Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Astrophotographer Travels to the Border of India and Nepal to Capture Spectacular Views of Night Sky

By Regina Sienra on November 21, 2024

Swirling stars over Singalila National Park

Singalila National Park is an extremely popular spot in Eastern India. Located at an altitude of more than 7,000 feet above sea level and amazing views of the Himalayas, it's a dream destination for mountain lovers. However, astrophotographer Soumyadeep Mukherjee visited this scenic spot for a different reason—the presence of a dark, Bortle 2 sky, which gave him the chance to capture breathtaking shots of the Milky Way and, most importantly, of comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS.

“The Milky Way, the comet, and the winter constellations, all being present during this time of the year, allowed me to document them together,” Mukherjee tells My Modern Met. Since this area has long been a favorite of astrophotographers, he tried portraying the night sky with a personal touch. “As I had already seen many nightscape images from the region, I knew what to expect. However, as night falls, familiar landscapes do not appear familiar anymore.”

To make the most of his time there, he hiked to some unknown places at night, where he was surprised by the views they offered. “Every curve of the mountain road offered a view different from the other, providing ample opportunities for a fresh photograph. Even walking a mere 100-200 meters [228-656 feet] from the popular places gave me a completely new perspective on things.”

However, nothing compared to the feeling of finally getting to photograph the comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS. “After seeing this comet on the back of my camera, I think my mind said, ‘I have finally done it,'” he recalls. “I have been trying to photograph the comet from my hometown (which is a heavily light-polluted city) for over three weeks during the peak of the comet and succeeded not even once. While on this tour, the comet had already lost much of its brightness and naked-eye visibility, but it still was very bright and looked amazing. And I thought even if I did not get another single image from the whole tour, it was already successful. I was nervous and excited at the same time. And when I finally could photograph it, I was so happy.”

To Mukherjee, one of the best parts of Singalila National Park is that provides an abundance of opportunities to shoot the night sky. At the same time, it is easily accessible to the general public. “This gave me a chance to share my love with a few more people, including a few tourists who joined us early for sunrise,” he says. “It is always a pleasure to share with other people what I love the most.”

Still, he worries about what this could mean for the dark sky status of the area. “I understand that more tourists logically follow growing hotels/homestays, but as an astrophotographer, I find it disappointing,” he admits.

Rather than gatekeeping the area, Mukherjee calls for protecting it so more people can experience its beauty. He says, “I feel that the local administration should take some necessary steps to preserve the dark sky of this location while encouraging more people to come to this place.”

Scroll down to see more of Mukherjee's spectacular astrophotography. For even more, you can follow Soumyadeep Mukherjee on Instagram.

Astrophotographer Soumyadeep Mukherjee visited Singalila National Park in Eastern India to capture breathtaking shots of the night sky.

Stars over Singalila National Park

The dark, Bortle 2 sky gave him the chance to photograph the Milky Way and comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS.

Milky Way and Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas

Milky Way and Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas over Singalila National Park

“The Milky Way, the comet, and the winter constellations, all being present during this time of the year, allowed me to document them together,” Mukherjee tells My Modern Met.

Milky Way and Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas

Since this area has long been a favorite of astrophotographers, he tried portraying the night sky with a personal touch.

Milky Way over Singalila National Park

“As I had already seen many nightscape images from the region, I knew what to expect. However, as night falls, familiar landscapes do not appear familiar anymore.”

Stars over Singalila National Park

To make the most of his time there, he hiked to some unknown places at night, where he was surprised by the views they offered.

Stars over Singalila National Park

Ultimately, though, nothing compared to the feeling of finally getting to photograph the comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS.

Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas

To Mukherjee, one of the best things about Singalila National Park is that it provides an abundance of opportunities to shoot the night sky.

Stars over Singalila National Park

The spot's accessibility also gave him the opportunity to share his love for astrophotography with other photographers and tourists.

Stars over Singalila National Park

Still, he worries about what this could mean for the dark sky status of the area.

Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas over Singalila National Park

“I feel that the local administration should take some necessary steps to preserve the dark sky of this location while encouraging more people to come to this place.”

Stars over Singalila National Park

Jupiter Corona Over Singalila National Park

Orion over Singalila National Park

Soumyadeep Mukherjee: Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Soumyadeep Mukherjee. Quotes have been edited for length and clarity.

Related Articles:

Astrophotographer Captures the Beauty of the Universe Against the Natural Landscapes of Kyrgyzstan

Astrophotographer Captures All Four Supermoons of 2023 and Combines Them Into One Image

Remarkable Astrophotography Captures the Sublime Beauty of Universe

Dentist Spends His Weekends in the Alps Creating Incredible Astrophotography

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Best New Photos of Jupiter From the Latest Flyby of NASA’s Juno Spacecraft
Remarkable Astrophotography Captures the Sublime Beauty of Universe
Incredible Photo Captures Comet ATLAS and the Milky Way in the Mojave Desert
Stunning Images of Comet A3 Captured by Astronauts Aboard the ISS
Astrophotographer Travels 3,000 Miles to Photograph Saturn’s Lunar Occultation
Photographer Captures Rare Photo of Massive Red Sprite Amid Perseid Meteor Shower

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Exceptional Winners of the 2024 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Competition
Stunning Photo of Perseids Raining Shooting Stars Over Stonehenge
Majestic Photo of the Full Moon Inside the Eiffel Tower’s Olympic Rings
Astrophotographer Captures the Beauty of the Universe Against the Natural Landscapes of Kyrgyzstan
ISS Crossing the Sun Is Captured in Spectacular Image Detailing Its Path
16 Incredible Finalists of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.