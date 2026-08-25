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See the Closest-Ever Photo of the Sun and Its Swirling Surface of Wild Whirlpools

By Sara Barnes on August 25, 2026
Most Detailed Photo of Sun Taken With Inouye Solar Telescope

Photo: NSF/NSO/AURA/MPS, CC BY 4.0 (National Solar Observatory)

The cosmos is a beautiful mystery, but one we’re unraveling bit by bit. It helps that new technology and imaging advancements allow us to view outer space in ways we’ve never seen before. The Inouye Solar Telescope is one example. As the world’s most powerful telescope, it recently captured the sharpest photo of the sun we have so far. What the image revealed was that our closest star is covered in literal whirlpools of activity. The findings were recently published in the journal Nature and, among other things, help explain why the surface of the sun is so hot.

The swirls seen in the photograph are magnetic fields being twisted and moved by the motion of hot gas. It demonstrates the Kelvin-Helmholtz instability, which has to do with fluid fluctuations. In this case, it’s the hot gas. The Kelvin-Helmholtz instability happens when there are two horizontal parallel fluid streams with different velocities and densities. It explains, for instance, how ripples become giant waves in the ocean. In the sun’s case, this creates “space weather.”

Despite its distance from Earth, space weather can disrupt our power grids and satellites. As Dr. David Boboltz from the U.S. National Solar Observatory explained to the BBC, “To figure out and eventually predict space weather, we want to understand the physics of the sun, all the way down to the smallest scales.” The Kelvin-Helmholtz instability is also a clue to why the sun is so hot. “Once there’s enough energy wound up in the higher layers, it can then be released, as a flare or what’s known as a coronal mass ejection,” Boboltz continues.

Knowing more about the sun can help us understand our world at large, down to the basic principles of physics. One notable example is proof of Einstein’s theory of general relativity, in which the first experimental proof came from observing solar eclipses. “So simply for human knowledge,” Boboltz concludes, “we need to have experiments like this.”

Watch the swirling surface of the sun in this highest-resolution view ever captured.

Sources: The sharpest pictures ever taken of the Sun show it swirling; Get Up Close to the Sun in the Highest Resolution Image Ever Captured

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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