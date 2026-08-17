Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Astronaut Uses His iPhone To Capture an Amazing Image of a Typhoon From Space

By Emma Taggart on August 17, 2026

While our camera rolls are filled with everyday moments here on Earth, astronauts are now filling theirs with incredible views from outer space. Since February, NASA astronauts have been allowed to bring smartphones on missions, giving them a new way to capture and share their extraordinary experiences with those of us back on the ground.

One recent snapshot comes from Anil Menon, a colonel in the United States Space Force, emergency medicine physician, and NASA astronaut. He’s been aboard the International Space Station since July 14, 2026, and recently shared a breathtaking image of a super typhoon swirling over the Pacific Ocean. Menon captured the image from the ISS’s Cupola, a dome-shaped observation area with seven windows that gives astronauts panoramic views of Earth and space.

Menon didn’t say which typhoon he captured, but experts believe it’s likely Typhoon Dolphin, a powerful storm that reached category 5 strength last week. The huge cyclone storm began as a tropical depression on July 26, before traveling across the open waters of the Central Pacific. On Sunday, August 9, it reached eastern China, including Shanghai, bringing winds of up to 94 miles per hour (151 kilometres per hour) and forcing more than 1 million people to evacuate their homes. The typhoon has since weakened and is expected to continue losing strength as it dissipates.

While there’s no cell service in space, astronauts can access email, browse the web, and make IP phone calls by connecting to Wi-Fi. Menon shared his striking image on Instagram with the caption, “The Pacific Ocean this morning from the cupola with an iPhone.” Many people commented on how incredible it is that astronauts are now able to share images like this so easily. One person wrote, “It really highlights how vital the ISS is as a Earth-observation platform. Seeing the sheer scale of the eye wall structure from a low Earth orbit of 250 miles gives a structural breakdown that geostationary weather satellites just can’t match at their distance.”

Check out more of Menon’s updates from space on Instagram.

Anil Menon: Instagram

Source: The Pacific Ocean this morning from the cupola with an iPhone

Related Articles:

Astrophotographer Captures Dynamic Shots of a SpaceX Rocket Launching From 600 Feet Away

15 Photos of Earth From Space That Prove Mother Nature Is an Absolute Artist

Best New Photos of Jupiter From the Latest Flyby of NASA’s Juno Spacecraft

Photos of Hurricane Milton Seen From Space Reveal Its Size and Swirling Power

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

See the Most Spectacular Photos and Videos From Europe’s First Total Solar Eclipse in Decades
Photographer Captures Supernatural-Looking Red Sprite That Lit up the Tibetan Night Sky
Astrophotographer Captures Dynamic Shots of a SpaceX Rocket Launching From 600 Feet Away
NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Has Snapped Its 100,000th Image of the Red Planet
Hubble Space Telescope Celebrates 36th Anniversary With Stunning Image of Trifid Nebula
Gaze at the Breathtaking Astrophotography in the 2026 Milky Way Photographer of the Year Contest

More on My Modern Met

These Remarkable Photos of Planet Earth Were Taken 50 Years Apart by NASA
NASA Releases Over 12,000 Unseen Images From the Artemis II Mission
NASA Shares Breathtaking Images From the Artemis II Lunar Flyby
Amazing Astrophotography in New Zealand Showcases the Otherworldly Beauty of Our Universe
After Seeing 400 Auroras, This Astrophotographer Shares His Tips for Seeing Them Yourself [Interview]
Rare Elves and Sprites Light up the Sky Like a Scene From the Film ‘Independence Day’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.