Immersive Exhibition Explores Timeless Beauty of Flowers Across Five Centuries of Art

In an exhibition that moves from classical to contemporary art, Rome's Chiostro del Bramante explores the timeless beauty of flowers. Flowers. Art from the Renaissance to Artificial Intelligence spans five centuries of art and uses painting, sculpture, manuscripts, tapestries, photographs, installations, AI, and AR to show the role that flowers have played in the evolution of history and society.

Site-specific installations by Rebecca Louise Law and Austin Young of Fallen Fruit sit beside the work of Jan Brueghel and William Morris, demonstrating the enduring significance of flowers iņ art. “Flowers are much more than simple decorative elements,’ explains Natalia de Marco, artistic director of the Chiostro del Bramante. “They act as universal symbols, epitomizing every aspect of life: from resilience to spirituality, from love to conflict, from science to ecology.”

Over 90 works from 10 countries show the myriad ways in which creatives are inspired by flowers. While Ai Weiwei‘s installation uses flowers as a symbol of resistance, Studio DRIFT‘s contribution shows the marriage between natural processes and technology. Ecological issues are also addressed, with bees and pollination incorporated into several pieces.

“The beauty of flowers is universal, but their interpretation changes over time and space,” De Marco shares. “This exhibition is an invitation to rediscover the evocative power of these extraordinary gifts of nature.”

Flowers. Art from the Renaissance to Artificial Intelligence is on view at the Chiostro del Bramante in Rome, Italy, until September 14, 2025.

Rome's Chiostro del Bramante explores the timeless beauty of flowers in an exhibition that moves from classical to contemporary art.

Flowers. Art from the Renaissance to Artificial Intelligence spans five centuries of art to show the role that flowers have played in the evolution of history and society.

Exhibition Information :

Flowers. Art from the Renaissance to Artificial Intelligence

February 14–September 14, 2025

Chiostro del Bramante

Arco della Pace, 5, 00186 Rome, Italy

Chiostro del Bramante: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

All images by Giovanni De Angelis. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Chiostro del Bramante.