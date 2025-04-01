Home / Design

Fuorisalone 2025 Preview: What To See During Milan Design Week

By Jessica Stewart on April 1, 2025
Michela Picchi for GLO

Michela Picchi for GLO

The design world's eyes will turn toward Milan in early April when the 63rd annual Salone del Mobile opens. And right along with it, helping create Milan Design Week, is Fuorisalone. This collective event sees design showrooms, innovative installations, and exhibitions spread across Milan as the world's top designers, architects, and creatives flock to the city.

Fuorisalone 2025 runs from April 7 to April 13 and is set to be as busy as ever, with several different design districts in the city. Pulling everything together is a central theme—Connected Worlds. Specifically centered on the relationship between design and AI, it's a call to see how this synergy can create immersive and interactive experiences.

An installation called Portanuova Vertical Connection perfectly interprets this theme. This walkable Layher structure uses AI to guide the visitor's experiences. Through interactive buttons and sensors, visitors can create and shape content on video walls—choosing locations, colors, and sensations that transform into images, sounds, and lights.

Some of the big names participating in Fuorisalone include Google, IKEA, and Gucci. At Garage 21, Google is working with light and water artist Lachlan Turczan to create an immersive exhibit that “transforms abstract concepts into tangible experiences.” IKEA is working in a space located on via Vigevano 18 to present its new Stockholm 2025 collection and show an exhibition demonstrating the consequences of small design decisions. Inside the Chiostro di San Sempliciano, Gucci is organizing an exhibition to highlight bamboo's design power and its influence on the Italian fashion house.

Other must-see events include L’Appartamento by Artemest. Organized by online Italian furniture retailer Artemest, top interior design firms are invited to transform rooms in the 19th-century Palazzo Donizetti in a showcase of Italian craftsmanship and design. Artist Michela Picchi is helping Fuorisalone sponsor glo transform Palazzo Moscova 18 into its creative hub for the week thanks to a colorful, interactive installation that interprets this year's theme.

If you are interested in the history of Italian design, stop by the ADI Museum‘s exhibition, The Best of Both Worlds: ITALY.  Art and Design in Italy 1915 – 2025. Meanwhile, the Triennale Milano is holding a series of exhibitions and installations, including a look at the cutting-edge research done by prominent organizations like Nest Award, Ruffino, Wallpaper*, and OTW by Vans.

So what's the best way to experience Fuorisalone? As there's not one organizing entity and events are spread out, it can initially seem daunting. Brera is the largest design district, and will hold over 300 events during Brera Design Week. Other areas hold their own design weeks include Tortona, Isola, and Porta Venezia.

To help you plan your time, check out the Fuorisalone event calendar, which is being updated continuously. If you can't make it to Milan, stay tuned, as My Modern Met is attending Milan Design Week and will be providing live coverage. Make sure you're following My Modern Met on Instagram for live on-the-ground coverage.

From April 7 to April 13, the design world will descend on Milan for Milan Design Week, which includes Fuorisalone.

Tortona Design Week

Tortona Design Week

This collective event sees design showrooms, innovative installations, and exhibitions spread across Milan.

Google and Lachlan Turczan for Milan Design Week

Google and Lachlan Turczan for Milan Design Week

Artemest L'Appartamento

L'Appartamento by Artemest

Portanuova Vertical Connection

Portanuova Vertical Connection

Different districts in Milan will hold their own Design Weeks, with hundreds of events.

Isola Design Form Unfolding

Isola Design Week (Photo: Anwyn Howard)

Tortona Design Week

Tortona Design Week

ADI Design Museum

ADI Design Museum

Porta Venezia Design District

Porta Venezia Design District

Event Information:
Fuorisalone
April 7–April 13, 2025
Various locations in Milan, Italy

Fuorisalone: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
