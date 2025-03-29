Gallery Uplifts Vibrant and Joyful Art While Celebrating 10th Anniversary [Interview]

Ten years ago, Marcia Adelman founded Adelman Fine Art (AFA) in San Diego, CA. A decade later, the contemporary art gallery has maintained its optimistic focus, uplifting both established and emerging artists under the leadership of Adelman’s daughters, Nicole and Phylicia Adelman.

When sifting through Adelman Fine Art’s exhibition history, it becomes clear that the gallery prizes vibrancy and joy above all else. Each artwork explodes with a range of colors, textures, and stylistic moods, whether it be Impressionistic, abstract, or figurative, and retains a buoyancy that, in many ways, challenges the traditional gallery model.

“Galleries can sometimes feel intimidating, but we want to break that barrier—there’s no dress code, no fee, and definitely no pretension,” Nicole Adelman says. That’s why, she adds, AFA often hangs up a “Come As You Are” sign for visitors, fostering an accessible environment teeming with warmth and comfort.

Adelman also explains that “Art You Enjoy,” both as a hashtag and a motto, has guided AFA since its origins. It’s only fitting that the gallery celebrates its 10th anniversary with an exhibition dedicated to that exact principle, complete with vivid landscape paintings featuring thickly applied paint; playful, Basquiat-inspired compositions; tender animal portraits; and mythical scenes rendered with pointillist strokes. Taken in its entirety, this anniversary exhibition perfectly encapsulates the creative energy that has underpinned the gallery for over a decade.

“From finger painting to paint throwing to palette knife work, we go beyond the brush, offering something truly special for every art lover,” Adelman says.

My Modern Met had the chance to speak with Nicole Adelman about the evolution of Adelman Fine Art, its mission, and some of her favorite moments since its inception. Read on for our exclusive interview.

What originally inspired you to establish Adelman Fine Art?

A deep love for the arts and a desire to work with creatives. Our mother, Marcia, the original founder of the gallery, has always been passionate about supporting the arts—both visual and performing. She wanted to create a space that celebrated that passion while also embarking on a small business journey with her two daughters.

How has the gallery evolved throughout the past 10 years?

Our mother has retired, and we have carried on the dream, growing both personally and professionally along the way. Over the years, we have gained confidence, experience, and a deeper understanding of the art world. We’ve expanded our reach through curated exhibitions, meaningful collaborations, and a strong online presence while staying true to our vision of fostering a welcoming space for artists and collectors.

How would you characterize the artwork in which you specialize, and how does it relate to the gallery’s mission?

We are drawn to colorful, textural, and uplifting artwork—pieces that bring joy, inspire, and make you want to look at them every day. Our mission has always been to curate art that feels good to live with, which is why we started using the hashtag #ArtYouEnjoy 10 years ago, and it still holds strong today.

What is the typical process in curating and mounting an exhibition at Adelman Fine Art?

Every three months, we refresh our gallery collection with a completely new show. We love reimagining the space, sometimes even rearranging our walls to create a fresh look. It usually takes a couple of weeks of patching, painting, and a lot of thoughtful arranging until the pieces truly come together.

How do you decide which artists and/or artworks to feature?

We certainly look for new artists ourselves, but we now receive submissions daily! There is so much fantastic art out there, and incredible artists looking for platforms. We feature a mix of long-term artist relationships alongside emerging talent, always with the goal of keeping our shows fun and engaging. Whether pairing art with music in Music as Muse, sharing artist backstories in Tell Me More, or showcasing the evolution of a piece in Lens to Brush, each exhibition is designed to connect with visitors on multiple levels.

What are some of your favorite AFA moments from the past 10 years?

One unforgettable experience was when my sister Phylicia and I flew on a collector’s private jet for a day trip to New Mexico to visit Iris Scott’s studio and see his 106×72 painting in progress. It was a whirlwind adventure we will never forget.

We have also had incredible moments connecting with collectors, including actresses Juliette Lewis and Jenifer Lewis, who both found meaningful pieces at our gallery and have continued to support us in various ways.

And then there was the night a man walked in and bought three dozen original artworks, an experience most gallery owners only dream of! He felt like a little art world angel, and we will always be grateful for passionate art lovers like him.

Beyond these big moments, what truly stands out are the countless connections we’ve made with visitors from around the world. The gallery can feel like a bubble sometimes, or an escape from outside worries, where art has the power to connect, soothe, uplift, and even heal. Witnessing that impact firsthand is the most rewarding experience of all.

What do you hope people will take away from AFA and its work?

We hope visitors feel welcomed and comfortable the moment they step inside. Galleries can sometimes feel intimidating, but we want to break that barrier—there’s no dress code, no fee, and definitely no pretension. Thats why we often put up a sign that says, “Come As You Are”

Being in a dog-loving community, we even welcome four-legged visitors! But beyond that, we want people to remember a beautiful space filled with kind smiles and a welcoming spirit for all.

The art speaks for itself, but we think you’ll agree that we showcase incredible artists with unique techniques. From finger painting to paint throwing to palette knife work, we go beyond the brush, offering something truly special for every art lover.

How do you envision the future of AFA?

We are excited and determined to continue growing and expanding our reach. Signing a new long-term lease for our gallery space feels like a major milestone! Looking back, the past 10 years have flown by, sometimes it feels like just yesterday we were standing in hard hats, looking at our bare concrete space.

Over the years, curation has become second nature, and our vision has evolved. As the digital art world expands, we are committed to growing our online platform while remaining deeply proud of our physical gallery and its home in Little Italy, San Diego. Our neighborhood is booming, and we’re so thrilled to be part of its evolution. Most importantly, AFA remains a true family business with my daughter Ava now assisting, the next generation is already becoming part of the journey.

Adelman Fine Art: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Adelman Fine Art.

