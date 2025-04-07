LA Artist Transforms Real Cars Into Something Straight Out of a Comic Book

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ( vee – dez ) (@joshuavides)

California-based artist Joshua Vides recently gave a Honda Civic EF hatchback, a Mercedes-Benz SL500, and a Porsche 911 a head-turning comic book makeover. These life-sized “cartoon cars” took the spotlight at Vides’ solo show, Check Engine Light, which revved up the art scene in Los Angeles last month.

Vides covered each car in white vinyl and then hand-painted them with black accents, bringing the eye-catching Pop Art look to life. By transforming a 3D object—like a car—into a canvas of simple black-and-white shapes, Vides creates the illusion that the cars exist in a 2D world. In photos, his work plays tricks on the mind, making it hard to distinguish between dimensions. But for those who experienced the exhibition in person, the effect was even more surreal.

Vides first started bringing 3D objects to the 2D world around a decade ago, when he painted a pair of Nike Air Force 1 shoes in his signature black and white shapes. He calls this technique “Reality to Idea” (RTI), a process of stripping things back to their original sketch. He began thinking about bringing his ideas to life on a larger scale, and asked his friend if he could wrap and paint his 1992 Acura NSX.

Back then, the finished NSX took center stage in its own exhibition, The Garage, drawing hundreds of visitors and racking up thousands of likes on Instagram. And this success even led to collaborations with BMW and Ferrari, allowing Vides to transform classic car models into works of art.

Now, Vides shifted gears yet again for his Check Engine Light exhibition, showcasing his comic book style and leaving hundreds of visitors totally mind-boggled. Next, Vides will be bringing the show to New York, so keep an eye on his Instagram and TikTok for more updates.

