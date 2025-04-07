Home / Art

LA Artist Transforms Real Cars Into Something Straight Out of a Comic Book

By Emma Taggart on April 7, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ( vee – dez ) (@joshuavides)

California-based artist Joshua Vides recently gave a Honda Civic EF hatchback, a Mercedes-Benz SL500, and a Porsche 911 a head-turning comic book makeover. These life-sized “cartoon cars” took the spotlight at Vides’ solo show, Check Engine Light, which revved up the art scene in Los Angeles last month.

Vides covered each car in white vinyl and then hand-painted them with black accents, bringing the eye-catching Pop Art look to life. By transforming a 3D object—like a car—into a canvas of simple black-and-white shapes, Vides creates the illusion that the cars exist in a 2D world. In photos, his work plays tricks on the mind, making it hard to distinguish between dimensions. But for those who experienced the exhibition in person, the effect was even more surreal.

Vides first started bringing 3D objects to the 2D world around a decade ago, when he painted a pair of Nike Air Force 1 shoes in his signature black and white shapes. He calls this technique “Reality to Idea” (RTI), a process of stripping things back to their original sketch. He began thinking about bringing his ideas to life on a larger scale, and asked his friend if he could wrap and paint his 1992 Acura NSX.

Back then, the finished NSX took center stage in its own exhibition, The Garage, drawing hundreds of visitors and racking up thousands of likes on Instagram. And this success even led to collaborations with BMW and Ferrari, allowing Vides to transform classic car models into works of art.

Now, Vides shifted gears yet again for his Check Engine Light exhibition, showcasing his comic book style and leaving hundreds of visitors totally mind-boggled. Next, Vides will be bringing the show to New York, so keep an eye on his Instagram and TikTok for more updates.

California-based artist Joshua Vides recently gave a Honda Civic EF hatchback, a Mercedes-Benz SL500, and a Porsche 911 a head-turning comic book makeover.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ( vee – dez ) (@joshuavides)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ( vee – dez ) (@joshuavides)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ( vee – dez ) (@joshuavides)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ( vee – dez ) (@joshuavides)

Vides covered each car in white vinyl and then hand-painted them with black accents, bringing the eye-catching Pop Art look to life.

@joshuavidesNY YALL NEXT ! SEE YOU IN MAY ✌♬ NUEVAYoL – Bad Bunny

By transforming a 3D object—like a car—into a canvas of simple black-and-white shapes, Vides creates the illusion that the cars exist in a 2D world.

@joshuavidesSOLO SHOW . LA . FEB 20♬ BAILE INoLVIDABLE – Bad Bunny

These life-sized “cartoon cars” took the spotlight at Vides’ solo show, Check Engine Light, which revved up the art scene in Los Angeles last month.

@joshuavidesSee Y’all tomorrow ! We open 9am – 8pm . 1919 Bay St. DTLA♬ original sound – Joshuavides

@joshuavidesOff to NY ! See ya soon ✌♬ Otra Vez – ProdMarvin

Joshua Vides: Website | Instagram | TikTok

Source: Artist Joshua Vides's Wraps Turn Real Cars into Comic Strips

Related Articles:

This Café in Moscow Looks Like a 2D Comic Book World

Roy Lichtenstein’s House Sculptures Are Mind-Bending Optical Illusions in Real Life

7 Colorful Masterpieces That Define the Pop Art Movement

10+ Essential Art Supplies to Help You Start Drawing Your Own Comics

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

13-Year-Old Painting Prodigy Shares His Inspiring Artistic Journey in New Book
Meticulously Detailed Artworks Made Entirely With Colorful Broom Grass
Digital Artist Shares What It’s Like To Have His Work “Ruined by AI” [Interview]
Trump Executive Order Forces Changes to the Smithsonian To Eliminate “Ideological Indoctrination or Divisive Narratives”
Artist Creates Fantastical Woodcuts and Engraved Paintings Suited for Fairy Tales [Interview]
Immersive Exhibition Explores Timeless Beauty of Flowers Across Five Centuries of Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Fuorisalone 2025 Preview: What To See During Milan Design Week
Artist Reexamines Japanese Pop Culture and Consumerism in New Perrotin Exhibition
80 Artists Celebrate the Influence of 80 Years of Mattel Toys in Expansive Exhibition
Gallery Uplifts Vibrant and Joyful Art While Celebrating 10th Anniversary [Interview]
Expressive Charcoal Portraits That Play With Chaos and Uncertainty
North America’s First and Only Leonardo da Vinci Museum Is Coming to Colorado This Fall

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.