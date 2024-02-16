Home / Art History

Roy Lichtenstein’s House Sculptures Are Mind-Bending Optical Illusions in Real Life

By Jessica Stewart on February 16, 2024
Roy Lichtenstein House I

Photo: Maia C via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 DEED)

Pop artist Roy Lichtenstein is primarily known for his paintings that look like frames from a comic strip, but did you know that he was also a sculptor? The American artist has several public sculptures on view, but perhaps some of his most charming work comes from his House series. These whimsical sculptures play with color and perspective in a way that is uniquely Lichtenstein.

Produced in the late 1990s, the House series consists of two freestanding and one wall sculpture. Rendered in white, red, and yellow, the houses change dramatically depending on where the viewer stands. The relatively flat sculpture appears fully three-dimensional when viewed at a precise angle. This playful game of perspective was carefully cultivated by the artist, who produced numerous studies for the three sculptures.

Moving from sketches on paper to small mockups, Lichtenstein plays with the placement of color, perhaps in an effort to see which combination gave the most dramatic result. While a full-scale prototype of House I was produced in 1996, the final versions from the House series were fabricated posthumously after Lichtenstein died in 1997 at the age of 73. Today, House I is on view in the Sculpture Garden at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and House III can be found at Atlanta's High Museum of Art. The painted aluminum piece was fabricated in 2003 after being commissioned by the Roy Lichtenstein Foundation.

House II, of which both an artist's proof and a posthumously fabricated edition exist, is harder to view. This is primarily because both fabrications are part of private collections. It was last on view in 2013 when it was part of a Lichtenstein exhibition in Venice.

In the late 1990s, Roy Lichtenstein designed a series of House sculptures that are carefully cultivated illusions.

Watch High Museum of Art curator Michael Rooks discuss Roy Lichtenstein's House III.

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

10 Best Sculpture Parks Around the World

Mind-Bending Gate Design Is an Optical Illusion Extending Back Into Space

Beautiful ‘Staircase to Heaven’ Sculpture Is Actually a Mind-Bending Optical Illusion

6 Pioneering Pop Artists Who Defined The Movement Bridging “High” and “Low” Art

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Incredible Dance Illusion Makes Two Men Look Like Their Bodies Intersect Each Other
Spot the Self-Portrait II: How Many Famous Artists Can You Identify? [Quiz]
Pair of Small 17th-Century Portrait Paintings by Rembrandt Are Rediscovered After 200 Years
37 of the Most Famous Artworks in History That Every Art History Buff Should Know
6 of René Magritte’s Most Famous Paintings That Capture the Surrealist’s Fascinating Mind
The Yellow Circle in This Optical Illusion Isn’t Actually Yellow

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Medieval Masterpiece Found in Elderly Woman’s Kitchen Is Now Headed to the Louvre
Antique Map Acquired at Estate Sale Turns Out to Be an Extremely Rare 14th-Century Portolan Chart
Hokusai’s Book of 19th-Century Woodblock Prints Celebrates Japanese and Chinese Warriors
Test Your Knowledge: Play ‘Two Truths and a Lie (Artist Edition)’ [Quiz]
Artemisia Gentileschi Lost Painting Found in King Charles’ “Attic” and Is Restored
13 of Art History’s Most Horrifying Masterpieces

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.