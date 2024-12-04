Restaurant’s “Robot” Server Is Actually a Real Woman With Incredible Skills You Have To See

One of the biggest concerns among the general public regarding AI and robots is whether they will replace actual people. In fact, some restaurants around the world are starting to use robot servers. In Chongqing, China, there has been footage circulating of one robot waitress in particular, known as Ms Qin, who seems to smoothly serve hot pot dishes, as videos show her carefully carrying entrées around. But there's a catch—Ms Qin isn't actually an android. She's a real human woman who has mastered robot-like movements. To many people's surprise and delight, she's been pulling a spiritual UNO reverse card on humanoid technology.

Ms Qin, who is 26 years old, is actually the owner of the hot pot restaurant. Clips show her doing regular restaurant duties, from greeting costumers to serving dishes and pouring tea, all in a mechanical, robotic way. Her rigid movements, neutral expression, and the fact that she doesn't blink, have left many thinking that she is indeed a robot. However, eagle-eyed viewers have noticed her breathing and the texture of her skin, proving that this is indeed, a very real (and very talented) human.

Her robotic demeanor requires a lot of grace and precision, something that can be traced back to her professional dance training. Having danced since she was 12, Ms Qin equates robotic moves to those of street dance, and has drawn inspiration from this genre for her daily choreography. “Eye expressions are definitely acted, but the moves rely on muscle control,” Ms Qin told Jiupai News.

A bit that was inspired by her daily interactions with friends has now become a viral hit on Douyin, China's version of TikTok. “When customers or friends come to the restaurant, we dance together,” Ms Qin explains. “By chance, they thought my impersonation was very realistic and recorded a video of me, which was then uploaded online. It’s about having fun using my talents and adding a unique feature to the restaurant.”

This incredibly talented entrepreneur has certainly elevated the art of serving. So, waiter robots, beware—even more gifted performers could be coming for your jobs next.

@foxysparklesstudio Ms. Qin: (real person, hyperrealistic actor) 26-year-old restaurant owner from Chongqing, China, has taken the world by storm with her unique blend of grace & performance. At her hotpot restaurant, she mesmerizes diners with robotic movements, a disciplined gaze & impeccable poise that defies the ordinary. Step into a world where elegance practice meets at its highest level. Ms. Qin glides through her restaurant, each movement a calculated dance that captures the essence of modern sophistication. Amidst a symphony of flashing cameras & captivated smiles, she brings a touch of robotic allure to every table, embodying the harmony of human creativity & performance. Video credit @asian_tecnology ♬ original sound – foxysparklesstudio

