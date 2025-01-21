Home / Environment

Activists Use Speech Bubble Signs Highlighting the Role Gas Execs Play in Climate Change & Health Issues

By Eva Baron on January 21, 2025

Protesters using thought bubbles on investors and CEOs at a gas industry protest (Philadelphia,2012)
byu/abuzar_sid inpics

In Texas, North Dakota, and Pennsylvania, fracking is a particularly widespread practice. It’s also one that’s been proven to release various harmful chemical compounds, all of which cause leukemia, liver damage, eye, nose, and throat irritation, and headaches. In 2012, these health and environmental concerns were central to a significant Shale Gas Outrage protest.

During the week of September 17, 2012, an annual gas convention descended upon Philadelphia. Shale Gas Outrage took advantage of this moment, leading a rally and march outside the conference. While confronting gas industry executives, some activists brilliantly reimagined the conventional protest sign.

Protestors created thought and speech bubble signs, each containing messages that explicitly condemned the environmental and societal impacts of fracking. As soon as investors, CEOs, and other industry executives walked by the convention center, protestors waved these signs close to their heads.

“I make people sick and I don’t care,” one sign reads. “I get rich, you get sick,” another claims. One even asserts, “I’d rather be rich than raise healthy kids.”

Unlike more traditional signs, these bubbles directly implicated executives in the devastations caused by fracking. Faceless corporations suddenly transformed into a host of influential people, each of whom financially benefited from the gas industry’s attendant hazards.

“That’s creative and peaceful protesting,” one user commented on a Reddit post about the signs.

Over 10 years later, this clever tactic retains its relevance, showcasing the potential of creativity in protests. Even today, these thought and speech bubbles continue to generate awareness about the energy sector and its countless ramifications upon Pennsylvanian communities.

In 2012, during a gas industry convention in Philadelphia, Shale Gas Outrage activists reimagined the traditional protest sign.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BAUVKIN (@bauvkin)

Protestors designed speech and thought bubble signs and held them next to gas industry executives to highlight their role in climate and health crises across Pennsylvania.

Shale Gas Outrage protest using speech bubble signs

Each sign contains messages that explicitly condemn the environmental and societal impacts of fracking and the gas industry as a whole.

Shale Gas Outrage protest using speech bubble signs

Sources: Protesters using thought bubbles on investors and CEOs at a gas industry protest (Philadelphia, 2012); Shale Gas Outrage: Organizers See Civil Disobedience on the Horizon; Shale Gas Outrage: Join the rally against fracking

Related Articles:

Māori Lawmakers Perform Powerful Haka to Protest NZ Parliament Bill That Redefines Indigenous Rights

Indigenous Group Submerges Large-Scale Images of G20 Leaders’ Heads in Climate Protest

Protesters Are Turning the Temporary White House Fence Into a Living Memorial Wall

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Norway Is Set To Be the First Country in the World to Fully Transition to Electric Vehicles
All of Chicago’s Municipal Buildings Are Now Powered by 100% Renewable Energy
Aerial Footage Captures Devastating Scope of LA Wildfires
Zoos in Europe Are Saving Christmas Trees From Landfills and Repurposing Them for Animal Enrichment
As Los Angeles Battles Its Worst Wildfires in History, Here’s How You Can Help
Getty Villa Museum in Los Angeles Survives an Incredibly Close Call With Destructive Firestorm

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Kinetic Clam Sculptures Translate Water Quality Data Into Hauntingly Beautiful Music
Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon Drops by Over 30%, Dropping to a 9-Year Low
Best of 2024: Top 7 Nature-Inspired Art Projects That Championed Environmentalism
Nearly 500 Scientists Gather at Emergency Summit To Urge Immediate Action for Antarctica’s Future
Indigenous Group Submerges Large-Scale Images of G20 Leaders’ Heads in Climate Protest
Delayed Snowfall on Mt. Fuji’s Peak Breaks 130-Year Record of Snow Absence

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.