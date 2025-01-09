Home / News

As Los Angeles Battles Its Worst Wildfires in History, Here’s How You Can Help

By Jessica Stewart on January 9, 2025

A series of devastating wildfires has swept Los Angeles, causing mass evacuations and burning more than 2,000 structures. Exacerbated by the Santa Ana winds, five separate fires have burned thousands of acres across Greater Los Angeles. Many homeowners watched helplessly as their homes were lost, often seeing and posting footage of the destruction captured on home security cameras.

The Pacific Palisades was particularly hard hit. This fire, which was first reported on Tuesday morning, has caused over 30,000 people to evacuate and is the largest fire in the history of Los Angeles. At the time of writing, the fire has zero containment and has devastated the seaside area between Santa Monica and Malibu.

Slightly inland, the Eaton Fire moved quickly into Pasadena and Altadena, and has ballooned to over 10,000 acres. The number of fires has jumped from five to seven on Wednesday evening with the Sunset Fire breaking out in the Hollywood Hills. This historic residential neighborhood is rarely hit with fires, but was was forced to evacuate.

Given the sheer number of fires, as well as California's water shortage, battling the fires has been difficult. Firefighters are stretched thin as they seek to contain the fires and keep the public safe. Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell told TIME that crews are facing “unprecedented conditions.” For his part, Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency and called upon California's firefighters to head to the region to give support.

As many of us watch from afar, keeping updated on social media, often thanks to the posts celebrities have made about their lost homes, it's natural to want to help. With so much destruction and displacement, there is a lot of need and so we've put together a list of ways to help.

From a personal standpoint, My Modern Met's heart is with anyone who has been touched by these fires. Founded by California natives, our home base remains in Orange County, bringing this tragedy all too close to home.

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some ways to help those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

 

California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund

Help provide direct financial support to impacted residents by donating to the California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund. This fund, which supports victims of wildfires and disasters across California, works with local fire agencies and community-based organizations to ensure the donations are given to those who need it the most.

 

California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund

The California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund provides grants to those most in need to help provide short-term and long-term assistance. They use a special index to ensure that marginalized communities, who are often impacted the most, aren't overlooked in the recovery effort. Since 2003, CCF’s Wildfire Recovery Fund has awarded over $32 million to support relief and recovery efforts.

 

 

Salvation Army

The Southern California Salvation Army has opened a fund that directly supports evacuees and first responders of California Wildfires. The organization provides short-term and long-term disaster relief, starting with mobile canteens equipped with food, water, and emergency supplies.

 

Mutual Aid Los Angeles

As a connector for aid efforts across Los Angeles, Mutual Aid LA has created a fantastic (and evolving) database of local organizations that have donation and volunteer needs. From location restaurants who need volunteers to prep meals to areas willing to provide free housing for horses and other large animals, this is a wonderful way to see what's needed on the ground and to find shelter if necessary.

 

 

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The LA Regional Food Bank is working with government organizations and non-profit partners to assess current needs in the areas. They are accepting food donations at two locations, as well as donations online in an effort to be prepared for the large requests that will surely arrive as people settle into their current situations.

 

World Central Kitchen

José Andrés' non-profit World Central Kitchen is on hand in Southern California to support first responders and victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. By donating to the organization, you'll help them provide hot meals during this incredible time of need.

 

CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation

If you want to support the firefighters who are tirelessly working against these fires, consider donating to the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation. This fund provides assistance to firefighters and their families in case of loss of life or injury, as well as burn victims.

 

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian.
