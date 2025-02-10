Wind Energy Provided Nearly One-Third of Ireland’s Electricity in 2024

Wind farms are essential in the fight against climate change and the push for a greener future. While many countries are embracing this sustainable technology, Ireland is leading the charge, with its wind farms generating 32% of the nation’s electricity.

This milestone was announced on January 9, 2025, in Wind Energy Ireland’s annual report, revealing that Ireland has surpassed 5,000 MW of onshore wind energy for the first time. This means that the country is over halfway to its Climate Action Plan target of 9,000 MW by 2030. Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, says, “The more wind we can get on the electricity grid, the less we rely on imported gas and the more we can cut our carbon emissions and keep your money at home.”

Although wind farms supplied nearly a third of Ireland’s electricity last year, this was a 3% drop from 2023. The decline is mainly due to grid limitations forcing wind farms to shut down. As a result, the country had to rely more on costly imported fossil fuels, leading to higher electricity bills and increased carbon emissions. Fortunately, a new budget plan for 2025 will allow Wind Energy Ireland to invest in improving the existing grid infrastructure.

“Making the electricity grid strong enough to accommodate increasing volumes of renewable energy is essential,” says Cunniffe. “Building out our energy storage infrastructure is also vital so that we can save excess renewable energy for when we need it.”

The report reveals that wind power generated 41% of Ireland’s electricity in December 2024, making it the second-highest December on record. This progress paves the way for Ireland to reach its renewable energy targets. Cunniffe emphasized the public’s strong support for clean energy, stating, “Irish people want the clean energy that wind farms provide and by growing our renewable energy sector, we can build an Ireland that is energy independent, delivering warm homes, cleaner air, and one that meets the needs of our growing economy.”

Find out more on the Wind Energy Ireland website.

