Getty Villa Museum in Los Angeles Survives an Incredibly Close Call With Destructive Firestorm

Los Angeles is currently experiencing one of its most destructive firestorms yet. As of this writing, more than 1,000 homes, businesses, and other buildings have already burned due to the fast-moving fires. The Getty Villa Museum in Pacific Palisades was nearly included in that statistic.

On Tuesday, January 7, museum grounds caught fire, with flames rapidly approaching structures due to nearby trees and brush being set ablaze. Luckily, the Getty’s efforts to clear its surrounding areas spared the museum from complete ruination.

As of Wednesday, January 8, the Getty Museum remains safe and intact, according to Katherine E. Fleming, the president and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust.

“While trees and vegetation on the property have burned, Getty structures have been unaffected, and thankfully, both staff and the collections are safe,” Fleming said in a statement.

Fleming also made note of additional precautions, such as water stored on-site, irrigation for wetting grounds, double-walled construction, and air systems for protecting against smoke in the museum’s galleries, library, and archives.

Regardless, the sense of anxiety has yet to fully dissipate given the firestorm’s sheer magnitude. Built in 1954 by J. Paul Getty and officially opened as a museum in 1974, the Getty Villa boasts a collection of over 44,000 objects, some of which date as far back as 6,500 BC to AD 400. Fire and smoke damage could lead to the devastating loss of some of the world’s most precious relics, including The Getty Bronze, an ancient Greek statue that is over 2,000 years old.

The museum is expected to be closed “at least through early next week,” per Fleming’s statement. To stay updated about the museum during the Los Angeles wildfires, visit the Getty Villa website and Instagram.

