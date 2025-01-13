Aerial Footage Captures Devastating Scope of LA Wildfires

Drone footage captures the aftermath of a devastating wildfire that swept through the north and northwest Los Angeles, California At least 5 people have been killed so far, and more than 70,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes https://t.co/ZB1f3AXsae pic.twitter.com/EzuJw8nHnP — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) January 9, 2025

As the fires in California continue to rage on, shocking aerial footage has emerged to show the destruction left in its wake. The fires, which began on January 7, have devastated Greater Los Angeles. High winds are expected to return this week, which has caused grave issues for the firefighters battling the flames.

In the six days since the fires began, 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes, and thousands have lost their homes in the fires. It can be difficult to grasp the aftermath of a natural disaster of this magnitude, which has burned over 10,000 buildings. This makes aerial images and videos taken by news agencies even more valuable.

Turkish global news agency Anadolu published shocking drone footage just two days after the Palisades fire burned through 19,000 acres is just 48 hours. It has now made its way across 23,000 acres, with about 11% containment. The footage from Anadolu reveals how city blocks were transformed from vibrant communities to rubble, with smoke continuing to smolder.

Space intelligence technology company Maxar took things a step further by using satellite imagery to demonstrate the scope of the fires. The glowing orange in the city clearly shows just how much is at stake as firefighters from around the world join in the battle to put out the flames.

The Associated Press has also been on hand, putting out images that show helicopters participating in water drops, as well as stunning footage of a fire tornado that demonstrates just how intense the situation is.

To see what you can do to help in this devastating situation, see our recommended places to donate. And for those affected by the wildfires, check our updated list of resources for help with shelter, food, clothing, pet care, and more.

The Associated Press has been providing extensive coverage, including heroic efforts to put out the flames.

