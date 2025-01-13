Home / News

Aerial Footage Captures Devastating Scope of LA Wildfires

By Jessica Stewart on January 13, 2025

As the fires in California continue to rage on, shocking aerial footage has emerged to show the destruction left in its wake. The fires, which began on January 7, have devastated Greater Los Angeles. High winds are expected to return this week, which has caused grave issues for the firefighters battling the flames.

In the six days since the fires began, 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes, and thousands have lost their homes in the fires. It can be difficult to grasp the aftermath of a natural disaster of this magnitude, which has burned over 10,000 buildings. This makes aerial images and videos taken by news agencies even more valuable.

Turkish global news agency Anadolu published shocking drone footage just two days after the Palisades fire burned through 19,000 acres is just 48 hours. It has now made its way across 23,000 acres, with about 11% containment. The footage from Anadolu reveals how city blocks were transformed from vibrant communities to rubble, with smoke continuing to smolder.

Space intelligence technology company Maxar took things a step further by using satellite imagery to demonstrate the scope of the fires. The glowing orange in the city clearly shows just how much is at stake as firefighters from around the world join in the battle to put out the flames.

The Associated Press has also been on hand, putting out images that show helicopters participating in water drops, as well as stunning footage of a fire tornado that demonstrates just how intense the situation is.

To see what you can do to help in this devastating situation, see our recommended places to donate. And for those affected by the wildfires, check our updated list of resources for help with shelter, food, clothing, pet care, and more.

As the devastating Los Angeles wildfires continue, aerial images and video footage give shocking insight into its scope.

Space intelligence technology company Maxar took things a step further by using satellite imagery to demonstrate the scale of the fires.

The Associated Press has been providing extensive coverage, including heroic efforts to put out the flames.

Sources: Drone Footage Captures the Devastating Aftermath of LA Wildfires; Los Angeles wildfires' destruction shown in satellite images

Related Articles:

A Photojournalist’s Inside View of the Deadly California Wildfires

Dynamic Nighttime Long-Exposure Photos of California’s Roaring Wildfires

Interview: Powerful Portraits of Wildfire Victims Lying Amongst Their Burned Belongings

Heartwarming Video of Firefighter Comforting a Dog in the LA fires Prompts Rescue of the Lost Pet

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Updated Local Resources To Help Los Angelenos Affected by the Fires
Zoos in Europe Are Saving Christmas Trees From Landfills and Repurposing Them for Animal Enrichment
As Los Angeles Battles Its Worst Wildfires in History, Here’s How You Can Help
Getty Villa Museum in Los Angeles Survives an Incredibly Close Call With Destructive Firestorm
Kinetic Clam Sculptures Translate Water Quality Data Into Hauntingly Beautiful Music
Dazzling Quadrantid Meteor Shower Will Light Up the Night Sky This New Year

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Immersive David Hockney Exhibition Presents Colorful and Intimate Journey Through the Artist’s Inner World
Milwaukee Art Museum Gets $3.5M Gift From Anonymous Donor To Make Admission Free for Kids
Geologists Find “Supergiant” Gold Deposit That Could Be Worth Over $80 Billion
Judy Garland’s Ruby Slippers From ‘Wizard of Oz’ Sell for $28M at Auction
Rare Caravaggio Painting Emerges and Is Publicly Displayed for the First Time Ever
Did Michelangelo Feature a Woman With Breast Cancer in the Sistine Chapel?

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.