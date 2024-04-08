Home / Photography

Photographer Captures Rare Moment When Lightning Strikes the Statue of Liberty

By Jessica Stewart on April 8, 2024

Statue of Liberty Being Struck by Lightning by Dan Martland

New York City's iconic skyline has always inspired photographer Dan Martland. He loves it when stormy skies take over, as they often make for unique images. Martland was certainly lucky last week, when he got a rare shot of a lightning bolt striking Lady Liberty during a storm in the city.

While this isn't the first time that Martland has captured lightning striking the Statue of Liberty, he was still surprised when he came away with the shot. “I wasn’t really expecting to get anything yesterday,” he tells My Modern Met. “I usually go for city shots, but the clouds were so low you couldn’t even see the buildings, so I decided to head to Liberty State Park and aim my cameras at the Statue of Liberty. A massive gamble focusing on something so small and precise. So, to get what I got was so lucky.”

Thanks to a dual camera setup, Martland actually caught a wide shot and a tight shot as the lightning bolt touched down on the statue's torch. Incredibly, the shot is all down to timing, with Martland using a “lightning trigger” to ensure that he set off the shutter at the right time. As with all storm photography, this combination of precision, patience, and timing can make for some incredible shots.

“I usually track the weather with apps and head out if it’s looking good,” Martland explained while responding to comments on Instagram. “I’ve had a time where I’ve been out for eight hours and got nothing. Today was only an hour. The storm passed pretty quick. And the apps showed that there were no more cells coming my way.”

To purchase a print of this image, or any of Martland's work, head over to his online shop.

Photographer Dan Martland was lucky enough to capture a photo of lightning striking the Statue of Liberty.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dan Martland (@dantvusa)

While some wondered if it was AI, the work is just the fruit of good photography skills, research, and patience.

Statue of Liberty Being Struck by Lightning by Dan Martland

Dan Martland: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dan Martland.

Related Articles:

Incredible Photos Capture Powerful Lightning Storms Over Volcano Eruptions

Incredible Time-Lapse Photo Captures Hour-Long Lightning Storm in One Shot

Photographer Captures the Moment Rio’s Christ the Redeemer Is Struck by Lightning

Lightning Bolt Strikes at Exact Moment Couple Gets Engaged, Makes an Epic Engagement Photo

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Explore 20 Years of Conservation Photography in Cristina Mittermeier’s New Book
Soul-Stirring Photos Capture the Daily Life and Spirit of Nomadic People on the Tibetan Plateau
Photographer Documents Turkey’s Decadent Abandoned Mosques
Win the Trip of a Lifetime and Travel to Antarctica With a Professional Photographer
Intimate Photos Reveal What Different Bedrooms Across America Look Like
USPS Unveils Ansel Adams Stamp Collection Featuring Icon’s Beautiful Landscape Photography

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

A Brief History Lesson in Tintype Photography
Dreamy Santa Monica Pier Photos Look Like They’re From a Wes Anderson Film
Photographer Uses 150-Year-Old Photo Technique To Create Painterly Vintage-Looking Portraits
Paul McCartney’s Photos Documenting The Beatles’ Rise to Stardom Coming to the Brooklyn Museum
AI Used to Help Families Forge “New Moments” With Lost Loved Ones
Tilt Shift Video Shows How This Technique Turns the World Into an Adorable Miniature Model

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.