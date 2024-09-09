Funny Pet Portraits of Cats and Dogs Driving Cars and Playing Sports Just Like Humans

Capturing animals during their most endearing moments is a fine art, but New York-based pet photographer Shaina Fishman takes it to a whole new level. She captures fun, creative shots of cats and dogs paired with unexpected props, adding a playful twist to each photo that’s sure to make you smile.

Fishman has been photographing animals for years, but her work goes far beyond ordinary pet portraits. She has a knack for capturing her furry subjects in their funniest moments, perfectly showcasing their quirky, often goofy personalities.

As you might expect, Fishman ends up with plenty of outtakes during her shoots, but she doesn’t let these awkward moments go to waste. Instead, she selects images where the pets have funny expressions or quirky body language, then uses her creativity to give them an entirely new meaning.

“When editing, I come across images that are humorous on their own but I see them being paired with something (or someone) else to create a narrative,” she tells My Modern Met. I often play around with pairing images together. The juxtaposition of two images tells a story and brings out the human-like emotion.”

In one particular series, titled Zoom Zoom, Fishman pairs individual dogs and cats inside colorful toy cars. In one image, a German Shepherd puppy appears to be speeding along in a red sports car, ears flapping in the wind and an anxious expression on its face. In another, a cat coolly poses in a pink mini, casually resting a paw on the steering wheel.

“I love these images so much, they are so fun and ridiculous,” Fishman says. “I smiled the whole time working on them.”

In addition to her Zoom Zoom series, Fishman also created a photo collection inspired by the Olympics. From a gymnast cat to a breakdancing dog, each image imagines adorable pets hilariously attempting various sports.

Scroll down to see more adorable pet photos and for even more, check out Fishman’s website.

New York-based pet photographer Shaina Fishman cleverly pairs her funny cat and dog outtakes with unexpected props.

She even created a hilarious series inspired by the Olympics.



Who wouldn’t be a fan of these adorable “athletes?”

With moves like these, these breakdancing pets are definitely worthy of gold medals.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Shaina Fishman.