Home / Art

New Exhibition of Takashi Murakami Works Showcases His Genius in a Variety of Art

By Sara Barnes on June 2, 2022
Artwork by Takashi Murakami

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Renowned artist Takashi Murakami has a portfolio that transcends a single genre of creativity. Working across fine art, fashion, animation, and more, the man known as the “Warhol of Japan” is recognized for his vibrant imagery and iconic characters, including the smiling flower and Mr. DOB. Now, Murakami’s genius has come to The Broad, a contemporary art museum in Los Angeles, in a show called Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow. It’s his first solo exhibition at the institution.

The show features 18 works spanning Murakami’s career, sourced from the Broad collection and beyond. There are sculptures, paintings, wallpaper, and immersive installations. Fans of the artist’s oeuvre will recognize his visual language and see how it grows and changes throughout the years—while managing to be one distinct voice.

Among the pieces in the exhibition is the massive painting titled In the Land of the Dead, Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow. Measuring 82 feet long, it’s “informed by 18th-century painters Soga Shohaku and Ito Jakuchu,” and it speaks to Murakami’s belief that we should inform our present by “reaching for new and alternative truths in picture making by imitating existing forms or styles.” This work, completed in 2014, employs motifs from Shohaku’s painting Gunsenzu, or Immortals (1764)—itself emulating an older work. Murakami has some of these same figures in his contemporary painting but ultimately makes it his own by way of Japanese cartooning.

Augmented reality supplements the exhibition. By using Instagram while visitors view the work (in his exhibition and the Broad at large), Murakami’s digital characters will appear in their view and mix reality with a digital world.

Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow is on view until September 25, 2022. Tickets are required to enter the show and are available on The Broad’s website.

Renowned artist Takashi Murakami has a portfolio that transcends a single genre of creativity.

Painting by Takashi Murakami

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Artwork by Takashi Murakami

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Known as the “Warhol of Japan,” Murakami is recognized for his vibrant imagery and iconic characters including the smiling flower and Mr. DOB.

Painting by Takashi Murakami

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Painting by Takashi Murakami

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Artwork by Takashi Murakami

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Now, Murakami’s genius has come to The Broad in a show called Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow.

Artwork by Takashi Murakami

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

It’s his first solo exhibition at the institution.

Painting by Takashi Murakami

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Painting by Takashi Murakami

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

The show features 18 works spanning Murakami’s career, sourced from the Broad collection and beyond.

Artwork by Takashi Murakami

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

There are sculptures, paintings, wallpaper, and immersive installations

Sculpture by Takashi Murakami

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Painting by Takashi Murakami

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Among the pieces in the exhibition is the 82-foot-long painting titled In the Land of the Dead, Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow.

Artwork by Takashi Murakami

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Augmented reality supplements the exhibition. By using Instagram while visitors view the work, Murakami’s digital characters will appear in their view and mix reality with a digital world.

Augmented Reality Featuring Takashi Murakami Artwork

Photo: The Broad

Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow is on view until September 25, 2022.

The Broad

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Takashi Murakami: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Related Articles:

Billie Eilish Releases Music Video Collaboration with Japanese Artist Takashi Murakami

Takashi Murakami Premieres First Retrospective Exhibition in Canada

What is Kawaii? Discover What Led to Japan’s Culture of Cuteness

6 Contemporary Artists Who Are Keeping Pop Art Alive Today

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Manages His ADHD With Amazing Leaf Cutout Art
Artist Covers Canvases With 80 Layers of Paint Revealed by Her Intricate Carvings
Immersive Basquiat Exhibition Reveals 177 Works That Have Never Been on Display
Yayoi Kusama’s New Exhibition ‘One With Eternity’ Opens in D.C.
Surreal Collage Portraits Offer a Look Into the Mind’s Eye of People From the Past
Banksy’s Anti-War Print Raises Over $100,000 for Ukraine’s Largest Children’s Hospital

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Tiny Figurines Occupy Charming Miniature Worlds Built With Everyday Objects
How the 7 Elements of Art Shape Creativity
Girl and Her Mom Spend Months Meticulously Recreating Kirsty Mitchell’s Dramatic ‘White Queen’
Poignant Anti-War Art Makes a Big Statement Using Miniature Objects
Artists Are Expressing Their Support for Ukraine in Emotional Illustrations
Art Museum Security Guards Are Moonlighting as Curators To Arrange a Special Exhibition

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.