Celestial bodies have long inspired both creatives and scientists. But while we are able to marvel at their colors from a distance, their rugged surfaces are often lost in two-dimensional imagery. Thankfully, an artist known as Mariam has found a brilliant way to depict the topography of the Moon and other planets. Using a bas-relief technique, the painter builds the texture of craters and mountains on the canvas, bringing us up close and personal with the Moon's surface.

The Dombay-based artist documents her creative process on Instagram. First, she makes a general sketch on her canvas as a blueprint for her composition. Then, Mariam uses a palette knife to apply a textured paste to build the ridges of each element—whether it's a mountain peak or a well-rounded moon. Once that is set, she applies color with a brush, creating the shadows and highlights that imbue each element with a photographic quality.

As if creating planets from scratch wasn't breathtaking enough, the artist also experiments with different components to elevate her work. For a recent piece, she created a contrast between the bumpy surface and the darkness of space by rendering a realistic starry background in resin. The artist also recently created an on-site piece for a restaurant that, aided by a lit-up circular frame, evokes the moon bouncing off the sun rays that make it shine in our night sky.

While her work does not stick faithfully to astronomical images taken by telescopes, her creative vision reminds us that there is a lot of artistic potential to be tapped in other worlds. To stay up to date with Mariam's creations, follow her on Instagram.

