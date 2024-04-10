Home / Art

Artist “Draws” Stunning Portraits by Steadily Cracking Glass

By Jessica Stewart on April 10, 2024
3D Glass Portraits by Simon Berger

Photo: Mike Sommer

While most of us take care not to break glass, artist Simon Berger has made a career out of doing just that. By carefully hammering pieces of glass, he uses this fragile material like a sheet of paper for his incredibly life-like portraits.

Berger began using this technique in 2016 and, over the years, has perfected his ability to harness the spidering fractures of glass to suit his needs. Using safety glass and a hammer, he's been able to revolutionize the way we think about portraiture. And while his glass portraits are exceptional on their own, he's begun pushing himself even further in recent years.

By grouping multiple glass panes and spreading the portraits across them, Berger's work has taken on new life. In one installation, artfully placed glass cubes provide the canvas for a three-dimensional portrait of a lion. In another, multiple portraits are mixed with skulls in a commentary on the cycle of life.

As he continues to refine his art, Berger hopes to show people the endless artistic possibilities that glass provides and that the medium isn't strictly for sculptural work.

“Using glass as my primary material has allowed me to combine using force to create an artwork while exploring a material whose potential has not been exhausted yet,” he tells My Modern Met. “Glass has a century-long history of being used in art, but its presence in contemporary art is continuously developing.

“Broken glass usually has a negative connotation, and through my art, I hope to inspire people to look past first impressions and discover new fascinating aspects.”

The artist adds, “The interplay of transparency and opacity of the material allows for ways of looking and seeing, and the manifold and unexhausted potential that I still can discover is what drives me to continue working with glass.”

Scroll down to see more of Berger's fascinating glass art, and follow him on Instagram to keep up with his work.

Artist Simon Berger works with glass to create realistic portraits.

Simon Berger Glass Portraits

Photo: Laura Scatena

Glass Portrait by Simon Berger

3D Glass Portrait by Simon Berger

Photo: Mike Sommer

3D Glass Portrait by Simon Berger

Photo: Mike Sommer

Using a hammer, he carefully cracks the glass as a way to “draw” his portraits.

Simon Berger at Work

Photo: Oliver Kummerli

Simon Berger Creating Glass Art

Photo: Francesco Allegretto

Glass Portrait by Simon Berger

After nearly a decade of experimentation, he's also begun creating three-dimensional installations.

Glass Art Installation by Simon Berger

Photo: Francesco Allegretto

Glass Art Installation by Simon Berger

Photo: Francesco Allegretto

3D Glass Portrait by Simon Berger

Photo: Laura Scatena

3D Glass Portrait by Simon Berger

Simon Berger: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Simon Berger.

Related Articles:

Vhils Uses Explosives to Blast a Brilliant Portrait Onto a Building

Street Artist Vhils on His Iconic Art Style and Creative Process [Podcast]

Stunning New Paper Quilled Portraits Blur the Line Between Painting and Sculpture

Artist Shatters Glass to Create Striking Portrait of History-Making VP Kamala Harris

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Uses Produce Boxes as Canvases for Portraits of Immigrant Farmworkers Who Put Food on Our Tables
Salvador Dalí Created a Surreal Cutlery Collection Inspired by Nature in 1957
Beautiful Macramé Wall Hangings Mimic Colorful Gradients Found in Nature
Clever Social Media Account Matches Top Sport Moments of 2024 So Far With Works of Art
RIP Akira Toriyama: Commemorating the Beloved Creator of the ‘Dragon Ball’ Series
Incredible Young Creatives Win World Wildlife Day Art Contest

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Nontraditional Fiber Artist Seamlessly Weaves Beautiful Circular Creations
Artist “Etches” Elaborate Images of the Natural World Directly Into Wood
Japanese Artist Hand-Carves Fallen Leaves Into Charming Storybook Scenes
Yoko Ono Invites Visitors To Participate in Immersive Exhibit at Tate Modern
15 of the Best Art Competitions To Enter in 2024
This Artist Has Been Using Only a Typewriter To Create Drawings for the Last 10 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.