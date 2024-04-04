Home / Art

Artist Uses Produce Boxes as Canvases for Portraits of Immigrant Farmworkers Who Put Food on Our Tables

By Regina Sienra on April 4, 2024
Painting and drawing collage on produce boxes featuring immigrant field workers

Narsiso Martinez, Always Fresh, 2018. Ink, charcoal, gouache, gold leaf, collage on reclaimed produce boxes. 92 1/2 x 278 inches (234.95 x 706.12 cm). Photo © 2019 Michael Underwood.

Immigrant farmworkers make up an estimated 73% of agriculture workers in the United States, and their labor is essential. They are the ones picking up the fruits and vegetables that eventually makes it to your local supermarket or favorite restaurant. Many times, they do so under harsh conditions, working long hours for little pay. Aiming to spotlight their plights, artist Narsiso Martinez turns produce boxes into canvases for mixed-media portraits of immigrant field workers. By repurposing these objects, the artist reminds the viewer of fellow humans putting food on the table.

Martinez, who was born in Oaxaca, Mexico, migrated to the U.S. in the 90s, and the experience came to define his artistic vision. “Working in the agricultural fields shaped my art from the beginning,” he tells My Modern Met. “First, before I knew I wanted to represent my coworkers in art, I painted agricultural landscapes, apples, dry leaves, apple and cherry blooming flowers. While in grad school, I realized art is a powerful tool one can use to express one’s voice. Having first-hand experience of my coworkers’ stories and my personal ones, I started painting farm workers' portraits and highlighting not only their stories of hard work and struggles, but also how important they are in feeding this nation.”

After years of using cardboard as a canvas to paint his studies in the farms and at school, he eventually turned to produce boxes. “The first produce boxes came from Costco via my sister,” Martinez says. “I would not paint on the labels yet though. I started painting on the illustration side during my second semester in grad school. After I stopped doing traditional oil painting, I went back to painting on cardboard, this time it was on a banana box.” And so, lightning struck for him, aided by his masterful illustration and painting techniques.

“By connecting the labels and illustrations on the boxes with the portraits of farm workers created by my marks, the disconnections about our societies, agribusiness, and farm workers would come through,” Martinez explains. “I wouldn’t say [it's] challenging, but it is more so a process of discovery. As I continue a drawing, I take a closer look at the illustrations and texts on the boxes and ideas come at that precise moment, then I decide to erase, leave, or edit them. I enjoy accidents and chances.”

For the most part, those depicted in Martinez's work are people he met personally while picking up produce. “During my nine summers working in the agricultural fields I got to know many people, I still keep in touch with some of them, including my family,” the artist shares. “When farm workers see themselves in art, I sense, and I hope I’m right, they feel taken into consideration; they feel included and a sense of pride. At least that’s what I’m striving for because what they do for the country is really important.”

Ultimately, the artist hopes that telling these workers' stories results in people acknowledging their hard work and calling for lawmakers to improve their conditions. “I hope viewers will see farmworkers’ humanity and acknowledge the importance of their contributions to the United States of America,” Martinez concludes. “I hope viewers will empathize and vote in favor of legislation that would help them achieve equal opportunities in this country.”

Martinez's latest exhibit, From These Hands, is currently on display at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum until April 22, 2024.

Aiming to spotlight the struggles of immigrant farmworkers, artist Narsiso Martinez turns produce boxes into canvases for mixed-media portraits of immigrant workers.

Painting and drawing on produce boxes featuring immigrant field workers

Narsiso Martinez, Unlimited Edition, 2023. Triptych: Ink, charcoal, and simple leaf on berry boxes. Each: 15 x 10 x 4 1/2 inches (38.1 x 25.4 x 11.43 cm). Photo © 2023 Spike Mafford.

By repurposing these objects, the artist reminds the viewer of the fellow humans putting food on our tables.

Painting and drawing on produce boxes featuring immigrant field workers

Narsiso Martinez, Golden Crop, 2021. Ink, gouache, charcoal, and acrylics on juice carton. 11 3/4 x 15 1/4 inches (29.84 x 38.73 cm). Photo © 2021 Yubo Dong.

Immigrant farmworkers make up an estimated 73% of agriculture workers in the United States—and many pick produce under harsh conditions, working long hours for little pay.

Painting and drawing on produce boxes featuring immigrant field workers

Narsiso Martinez, Checker Leading the Crowd, 2023. Charcoal and simple leaf on produce cardboard. 23 1/2 x 15 inches (59.69 x 38.1 cm). Photo © 2023 Yubo Dong.

"While in grad school, I realized art is a powerful tool one can use to express one's voice," Martinez says.

Painting and drawing on produce boxes featuring immigrant field workers

Narsiso Martinez, Nature's Candy Picker, 2023. Ink, gouache, charcoal, and simple leaf in cherry box. 23 1/2 x 15 1/2 x 6 inches (59.69 x 39.37 x 15.24 cm). Photo © 2023 Yubo Dong.

"Having first-hand experience to my coworkers' stories and my personal ones, I started painting farm workers' portraits and highlighting not only their stories of hard work and struggles, but also how important they are in feeding this nation."

Painting and drawing on produce boxes featuring immigrant field workers

Narsiso Martinez, With Care, 2020. Ink, gouache, charcoal, and matte gel on found produce box. 35 x 38 inches (88.9 x 96.52 cm). Photo © 2020 Joshua Schaedel.

Martinez, who was born in Oaxaca, Mexico, migrated to the U.S. in the 90s—and the experience came to define his artistic vision.

Painting and drawing on produce boxes featuring immigrant field workers

Narsiso Martinez, Nature's Candy Picker, 2023. Ink, gouache, charcoal, and simple leaf in cherry box. 23 1/2 x 15 1/2 x 6 inches (59.69 x 39.37 x 15.24 cm). Photo © 2023 Yubo Dong.

For the most part, those depicted in Martinez's work are people he met personally while picking up produce.

Painting and drawing on produce boxes featuring immigrant field workers

Narsiso Martinez, Checker Leading the Crowd, 2023. Charcoal and simple leaf on produce cardboard. 23 1/2 x 15 inches (59.69 x 38.1 cm). Photo © 2023 Yubo Dong.

"I hope viewers will see farmworkers' humanity and acknowledge the importance of their contributions to the United States of America."

Painting and drawing on produce boxes featuring immigrant field workers

Narsiso Martinez, Checker Leading the Crowd, 2023. Charcoal and simple leaf on produce cardboard. 23 1/2 x 15 inches (59.69 x 38.1 cm). Photo © 2023 Yubo Dong.

Narsiso Martinez: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
