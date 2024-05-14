Home / Funny

Man Trolls Officials Who Told Him to Hide His Boat by Having a Realistic Mural Painted on His New Fence

By Regina Sienra on May 14, 2024

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Hanif Wondir (@hanifwondir)

There are many laws we must all abide by on a daily basis. However, there is sometimes little word on how to follow these rules, and this can open the door to creative possibilities—or even a little fun. Just take a look at what a man named Etienne Constable did to troll the officials who told him he needed to cover his boat from public view. Like a good citizen, he complied by setting up a fence. But the cleverly cheeky man also hired an artist to paint a realistic version of his boat on the fence, creating the illusion that it's still out there in plain sight.

To achieve this, Constable enlisted his friend, visual artist Hanif Wondir. Having painted intricate, large-scale murals around California, Constable knew he was the man for the job. “My neighbor has a sea-faring vessel which he parks on the side of his home,” Wondir wrote on Instagram. “A few weeks ago, he received a letter from the city stating he needed to build a new fence to hide said vessel from view of the street. After reluctantly building the fence and driveway, he presented a sassy idea to me that would require my artistic skills.”

And so, Wondir was tasked with painting exactly what the fence would be covering. The piece was cheekily titled A painting of boat in a driveway next to a house on a fence in front of a boat in a driveway next to a house!—even being listed as such on Wondir's artistic CV.

The mural covers the entire fence on Constable's driveway. With the brilliant combination of perspective and hyperrealism, Wondir makes it look like the boat remains uncovered, even aligning the design with the upper part that inevitably pops out, as the fence is not tall enough to cover it. The artist did a marvelous job, even replicating the bricks from the house and a neighboring bush with careful detail.

“I'm not a rule breaker, but I like to make a political statement as necessary and as well as a humorous statement and a creative statement,” Constable told KSBW. “So, you know, I'm all in favor of generating discussion and making people smile, and the reaction is extremely more than we ever expected, and we're both just tickled about it. It's pretty cool.”

When a man named Etienne Constable was told by officials he needed to cover his boat from public view, he complied by setting up a fence–with a twist.

Constable hired his friend, visual artist Hanif Wondir, to paint a realistic version of his boat on the fence, creating the illusion that the boat is still out there in plain sight.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Hanif Wondir (@hanifwondir)

Constable says, “I'm not a rule breaker, but I like to make a political statement as necessary and as well as a humorous statement and a creative statement.”

Watch Wondir create the trolling fence mural:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hanif Wondir (@hanifwondir)

h/t: [ABC7]

Related Articles:

National Park Service’s Tweets Are So Funny That You’ll Learn About Nature Without Noticing

Watch How Vincent van Gogh and Frida Kahlo Would Deal With Client Feedback in Funny Ad Spoof

Blind Artist Creates Vibrant Mural Celebrating the Power of Music

Stunning Bas-Relief Murals Transform Ordinary Walls Into Immersive Spectacles

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Recreates the Surface of the Moon in Stunning Bas-Relief Artworks
2024 Met Gala Memes That Stole the Spotlight During Fashion’s Biggest Night Out
Original Banksy Worth $100K Is Being Sold Alongside 299 Fake Replicas for $500 Each in Art Stunt
Spain’s Prado Museum Rediscovers Lost Caravaggio Painting and Will Exhibit Soon
3,000 People in Dinosaur Costumes Gather in Public To Break a World Record
Artist Uses Pop Culture Paper Cutouts to Make the World Around Him a Lot More Fun

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Uses Household Items to Brilliantly Recreate Masterpieces From Art History
Japanese Artist Yayoi Kusama Was the Top-Selling Contemporary Artist of 2023
Museum Fires Employee for Hanging His Own Painting in an Exhibition
Master Screen Printer Chuck Sperry Solo Show To Open in New York
Artist “Draws” Stunning Portraits by Steadily Cracking Glass
Kindhearted Woman Thinks She’s Rescuing a Baby Hedgehog, But Turns Out It’s a Hat Pom-Pom

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.