There are many laws we must all abide by on a daily basis. However, there is sometimes little word on how to follow these rules, and this can open the door to creative possibilities—or even a little fun. Just take a look at what a man named Etienne Constable did to troll the officials who told him he needed to cover his boat from public view. Like a good citizen, he complied by setting up a fence. But the cleverly cheeky man also hired an artist to paint a realistic version of his boat on the fence, creating the illusion that it's still out there in plain sight.

To achieve this, Constable enlisted his friend, visual artist Hanif Wondir. Having painted intricate, large-scale murals around California, Constable knew he was the man for the job. “My neighbor has a sea-faring vessel which he parks on the side of his home,” Wondir wrote on Instagram. “A few weeks ago, he received a letter from the city stating he needed to build a new fence to hide said vessel from view of the street. After reluctantly building the fence and driveway, he presented a sassy idea to me that would require my artistic skills.”

And so, Wondir was tasked with painting exactly what the fence would be covering. The piece was cheekily titled A painting of boat in a driveway next to a house on a fence in front of a boat in a driveway next to a house!—even being listed as such on Wondir's artistic CV.

The mural covers the entire fence on Constable's driveway. With the brilliant combination of perspective and hyperrealism, Wondir makes it look like the boat remains uncovered, even aligning the design with the upper part that inevitably pops out, as the fence is not tall enough to cover it. The artist did a marvelous job, even replicating the bricks from the house and a neighboring bush with careful detail.

“I'm not a rule breaker, but I like to make a political statement as necessary and as well as a humorous statement and a creative statement,” Constable told KSBW. “So, you know, I'm all in favor of generating discussion and making people smile, and the reaction is extremely more than we ever expected, and we're both just tickled about it. It's pretty cool.”

Man who kept his boat besides his house was ordered from the city to put up a fence to hide the boat from view. So he built the fence and hired someone to paint it. pic.twitter.com/wrkQh6RjXn — Doug Aoki (@Nantanreikan) May 9, 2024

ARTFUL COMPLIANCE | A Seaside man responded to a city letter ordering him to build a fence in front of his boat by painting a mural of the boat on the fence. Read more: https://t.co/ePWRlhqkGC pic.twitter.com/xBhZ5gXdf5 — KSBW Action News 8 (@ksbw) May 11, 2024

Watch Wondir create the trolling fence mural:

