My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Architecture

Dramatic Wellness Retreat Serves as a Verdant Oasis in Dubai’s Skyline

By Eva Baron on March 10, 2025

Diller Scofidio + Renfro designed Therme Dubai, a stunning wellness retreat that resembles a cluster of floating islands.

For over 40 years, the New York-based firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R) has reimagined the limits of architecture, whether it be through New York’s iconic High Line or the Blur Building for the 2002 Swiss Expo. DS+R’s newest initiative is no exception. Part of Dubai’s Quality of Life Strategy 2033, Therme Dubai combines wellness with architectural ingenuity and incorporates water as a core facet of its design.

Nestled in Zabeel Park, beside the Royal Palace in the heart of the city, Therme Dubai seamlessly blends organic forms with its surrounding urban environment. The 100-meter-tall wellness retreat features a stacked structure in the form of rounded terraces, each adorned with pools, lush greenery, and waterfalls. Visualizations showcase a lake meandering around the building, while a transparent facade diminishes the separation between its interior and exterior.

Inside, the retreat boasts dramatic views over the city’s skyline, as well as botanical gardens, restorative thermal pools, saunas, steam rooms, and performance spaces for evening events. Coupled with its impressive height, Therme Dubai resembles a cluster of floating islands, abundant with cascading water and vibrant vegetation.

“Elevated high above the concerns of everyday urban life, Therme Dubai is an oasis in the sky,” Elizabeth Diller, a founding partner of DS+R, explains. “It emerges from the lake of a revitalized Zabeel Park as a series of botanical islands stacked into a tower.”

Therme Dubai is also an achievement in sustainability. The retreat intends to recycle 90% of the water used throughout its thermal pools, while 80% of the fresh air and cooling needs will be met through clean energy sources. To further ensure a minimal environmental footprint, the project will also implement advanced energy-efficient and resource management systems. Construction is slated to begin in 2026, with completion anticipated in 2028.

Since its founding in 1981, DS+R has cemented itself as one of the world’s leading architecture firms, as evidenced not only by Therme Dubai but its comprehensive new monograph. Published earlier this month by Phaidon, Architecture/Not Architecture offers an indispensable glimpse into the firm’s evolution, all packaged in two innovative, conjoined volumes.

To learn more about the firm, as well as upcoming projects like Therme Dubai, visit the Diller Scofidio + Renfro website.

The renowned architecture firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro designed Therme Dubai, a verdant oasis floating in the city's skyline.

Diller Scofidio + Renfro designed Therme Dubai, a stunning wellness retreat that resembles a cluster of floating islands.

The wellness retreat boasts a transparent facade, cascading waterfalls, restorative thermal pools, and lush vegetation.

Diller Scofidio + Renfro designed Therme Dubai, a stunning wellness retreat that resembles a cluster of floating islands.

Towering at 100 meters tall, Therme Dubai resembles a cluster of floating islands, offering an unprecedented wellness experience.

Diller Scofidio + Renfro designed Therme Dubai, a stunning wellness retreat that resembles a cluster of floating islands.

Beyond Therme Dubai, DS+R has created a host of renowned architectural projects, including New York's iconic High Line.

Diller Scofidio + Renfro designed Therme Dubai, a stunning wellness retreat that resembles a cluster of floating islands.

The High Line, New York, 2009-. (Photo: Iwan Baan)

Diller Scofidio + Renfro designed Therme Dubai, a stunning wellness retreat that resembles a cluster of floating islands.

Blur Building, Yverdon-Les-Bains, Switzerland, 2002. View from shore. (Photo: Iwan Baan)

Diller Scofidio + Renfro designed Therme Dubai, a stunning wellness retreat that resembles a cluster of floating islands.

Alice Tully Hall, New York, 2009. Concert hall, view from balcony. (Photo: Iwan Baan)

Diller Scofidio + Renfro designed Therme Dubai, a stunning wellness retreat that resembles a cluster of floating islands.

Blue Dream, East Hampton, New York, 2017. (Photo: Iwan Baan)

The architecture firm even has its own comprehensive monograph, recently published by Phaidon.

Diller Scofidio + Renfro designed Therme Dubai, a stunning wellness retreat that resembles a cluster of floating islands.

DS+R's monograph “Architecture/Not Architecture: Diller Scofidio + Renfro,” published by Phaidon.

Diller Scofidio + Renfro designed Therme Dubai, a stunning wellness retreat that resembles a cluster of floating islands.

DS+R's monograph “Architecture/Not Architecture: Diller Scofidio + Renfro,” published by Phaidon.

Diller Scofidio + Renfro: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Phaidon.

Related Articles:

Biophilic Residences Inspired by Seoul’s Rich Landscape Beautifully Unite Urban and Natural Amenities

Mirrored Concert Hall Reflects the Sands of the Saudi Desert

Zaha Hadid Architects Merges Rome’s Past and Present With Stunning Hotel Design

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ambitious Complex in India Offers Serene and Luminous Space for Spiritual Enlightenment
Biophilic Residences Inspired by Seoul’s Rich Landscape Beautifully Unite Urban and Natural Amenities
2025 Burning Man Temple Draws From Kintsugi and Volcanic Rock To Mix Strength and Fragility
Mirrored Concert Hall Reflects the Sands of the Saudi Desert
Stylish Chicken Coop Cleverly Designed To Be Hidden Within a Hill at a Park
Organic Beauty of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater Celebrated in New Coffee Table Book

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

150-Foot-Long Serpentine Sculpture Celebrates the Year of the Snake at World Trade Center Oculus
New Book Explores the Fascinating Role of Optical Illusions in Architecture and Design
This Artist Is Drawing Over 1,000 Free Portraits of Homes Destroyed in LA Fires
Portland’s Expanded Airport Terminal Celebrates Oregon’s Forested Landscape
Christian Bale and His Wife Are Building a Unique Village in California To Keep Siblings in Foster Care Together
Copper-Clad Condominium Facade Cleverly Mimics Dubai’s Sweeping Sand Dunes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.