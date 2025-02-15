Zaha Hadid Architects Merges Rome’s Past and Present With Stunning Hotel Design

Under the patient hands of Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), Rome’s rich heritage has become even clearer. The studio has recently completed its transformation of Palazzo Capponi into an innovative hotel, one that beautifully reflects Rome’s architectural palimpsest at every stage.

Nestled in Rome’s historic center, Palazzo Capponi was originally built in the 16th century but includes components from a range of time periods. When Hadid was tapped by the hotel group Romeo Collection to convert the building in 2015, she approached the project with the goal of reviving as well as maintaining its historical integrity. The result is Hotel Romeo Roma, one of Hadid’s last projects before her death in 2016.

Boasting 74 rooms and suites, Hotel Romeo Roma strikes a rare balance between historical and contemporary architecture. Traditional Roman vaults serve as a primary source of inspiration, expressed through ZHA’s swooping ceilings. These ceilings reimagine a Roman vault’s geometrical profile while also being imbued with a dynamic sense of movement.

“We took inspiration from this idea, to make a new interpretation of vaults and their intersections,” Paola Cattarin, the project’s director, says. “All the different rooms, down to the furniture, are designed with this concept.”

One of the most ambitious additions to Hotel Romeo Roma is its impressive courtyard. Surrounded by historical facades, the courtyard offers a serene environment in which to escape the bustle of the surrounding urban landscape. It also features a retractable glass roof, which floods the lobby with natural light, alongside a curated selection of artistic installations, vibrant greenery, and designer furniture.

Beneath this garden is a subterranean gallery. During early excavations to create the hotel’s garden, a Roman wall was unearthed, revealing a previously undocumented bottega (workshop) with opus reticulatum, a diamond-shaped stone pattern dating back 2,000 years. The gallery, in turn, contains the remains of this discovery, creating a direct link between past and present.

Other historical artifacts populate the hotel as well. Original 17th-century frescoes can be admired by hotel guests, as well as a white marble head of Livia Drusilla, wife of Emperor Augustus. These objects are enriched with works by several contemporary artists, including Christian Leperino, Mario Schifano, Mimmo Paladino, and Francesco Clemente.

In the 1950s, a renovation led by Instituto Nazionale Assistenza Infortuni sul Lavoro (INAIL), Palazzo Capponi’s previous tenants greatly reduced the original interiors in the building. ZHA’s design prioritizes restoration in tandem with Italy’s culture of exceptional artisanship. ZHA has adorned Hotel Romeo Roma with decadent materials, such as Nero Marquina marble, Makassar ebony, Sicilian rock salt, and Moroccan tadelakt.

“Romeo Roma represents the expression of a new civilization of living and hospitality, combining beauty, functionality, and an innovative vision of hotellerie,” Alfredo Romeo, Romeo Collection’s Founder, says.

To learn more about the project, visit the Zaha Hadid Architects website.

Zaha Hadid Architects has recently unveiled the transformation of a 16th-century palazzo in Rome's historic district into Hotel Romeo Roma.

Hotel Romeo Roma beautifully merges traditional and contemporary architecture, directly uniting Rome's past and present.

The hotel features a lavish courtyard, along with a subterranean gallery containing the remains of a Roman-era workshop.

Each of the hotel's units are also designed to be individualized rather than standardized, creating distinct rooms full of character.

Zaha Hadid Architects: Website | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos from Zaha Hadid Architects.