Home / Architecture / Hotels

Zaha Hadid Architects Merges Rome’s Past and Present With Stunning Hotel Design

By Eva Baron on February 15, 2025
ZHA Romeo Roma Hotel

Photo: Jacopo Spilimbergo

Under the patient hands of Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), Rome’s rich heritage has become even clearer. The studio has recently completed its transformation of Palazzo Capponi into an innovative hotel, one that beautifully reflects Rome’s architectural palimpsest at every stage.

Nestled in Rome’s historic center, Palazzo Capponi was originally built in the 16th century but includes components from a range of time periods. When Hadid was tapped by the hotel group Romeo Collection to convert the building in 2015, she approached the project with the goal of reviving as well as maintaining its historical integrity. The result is Hotel Romeo Roma, one of Hadid’s last projects before her death in 2016.

Boasting 74 rooms and suites, Hotel Romeo Roma strikes a rare balance between historical and contemporary architecture. Traditional Roman vaults serve as a primary source of inspiration, expressed through ZHA’s swooping ceilings. These ceilings reimagine a Roman vault’s geometrical profile while also being imbued with a dynamic sense of movement.

“We took inspiration from this idea, to make a new interpretation of vaults and their intersections,” Paola Cattarin, the project’s director, says. “All the different rooms, down to the furniture, are designed with this concept.”

One of the most ambitious additions to Hotel Romeo Roma is its impressive courtyard. Surrounded by historical facades, the courtyard offers a serene environment in which to escape the bustle of the surrounding urban landscape. It also features a retractable glass roof, which floods the lobby with natural light, alongside a curated selection of artistic installations, vibrant greenery, and designer furniture.

Beneath this garden is a subterranean gallery. During early excavations to create the hotel’s garden, a Roman wall was unearthed, revealing a previously undocumented bottega (workshop) with opus reticulatum, a diamond-shaped stone pattern dating back 2,000 years. The gallery, in turn, contains the remains of this discovery, creating a direct link between past and present.

Other historical artifacts populate the hotel as well. Original 17th-century frescoes can be admired by hotel guests, as well as a white marble head of Livia Drusilla, wife of Emperor Augustus. These objects are enriched with works by several contemporary artists, including Christian Leperino, Mario Schifano, Mimmo Paladino, and Francesco Clemente.

In the 1950s, a renovation led by Instituto Nazionale Assistenza Infortuni sul Lavoro (INAIL), Palazzo Capponi’s previous tenants greatly reduced the original interiors in the building. ZHA’s design prioritizes restoration in tandem with Italy’s culture of exceptional artisanship. ZHA has adorned Hotel Romeo Roma with decadent materials, such as Nero Marquina marble, Makassar ebony, Sicilian rock salt, and Moroccan tadelakt.

“Romeo Roma represents the expression of a new civilization of living and hospitality, combining beauty, functionality, and an innovative vision of hotellerie,” Alfredo Romeo, Romeo Collection’s Founder, says.

To learn more about the project, visit the Zaha Hadid Architects website.

Zaha Hadid Architects has recently unveiled the transformation of a 16th-century palazzo in Rome's historic district into Hotel Romeo Roma.

ZHA Romeo Roma Hotel

Photo: Jacopo Spilimbergo

ZHA Romeo Roma Hotel

Photo: Chris Dalton

ZHA Romeo Roma Hotel

Photo: Chris Dalton

ZHA Romeo Roma Hotel

Photo: Chris Dalton

Hotel Romeo Roma beautifully merges traditional and contemporary architecture, directly uniting Rome's past and present.

ZHA Romeo Roma Hotel

Photo: Chris Dalton

ZHA Romeo Roma Hotel

Photo: Chris Dalton

ZHA Romeo Roma Hotel

Photo: Chris Dalton

ZHA Romeo Roma Hotel

Photo: Chris Dalton

The hotel features a lavish courtyard, along with a subterranean gallery containing the remains of a Roman-era workshop.

ZHA Romeo Roma Hotel

Photo: Chris Dalton

ZHA Romeo Roma Hotel

Photo: Chris Dalton

Each of the hotel's units are also designed to be individualized rather than standardized, creating distinct rooms full of character.

ZHA Romeo Roma Hotel

Photo: Jacopo Spilimbergo

ZHA Romeo Roma Hotel

Photo: Chris Dalton

ZHA Romeo Roma Hotel

Photo: Chris Dalton

Zaha Hadid Architects: Website | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos from Zaha Hadid Architects.

Related Articles:

Zaha Hadid Architects Designs a Sweeping Station for the Brand New Riyadh Metro Network

Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Stunning Plans for the Alisher Navoi Centre in Uzbekistan

Zaha Hadid Architecture Designs 688-Foot-Tall Tower with Cascading Interior Terraces

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Biophilic Hotel With Façade Inspired by Aspen Trees Opens in Denver
Singapore’s “Hotel in Nature” Named World’s Best Tall Building
You Can Now Book a Night at the Iconic Prince ‘Purple Rain’ House on Airbnb
Japanese Garden Displays Its Own Giant Moon Shrouded in Mist During Moon Festival in Tokyo
Airbnb Unveils a Life-Sized ‘90s-Inspired Polly Pocket Home and You Can Book Your Stay Now
14 of the Most Unique Hotels in the U.S. That Are as Weird as They Are Wonderful

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Remote Island Transformed Into Tranquil Resort Merging Japanese and Danish Design
Airbnb Unlocks 11 Unique Experiences Inspired by Pop Culture
Airbnb Recreates the House From Pixar’s ‘Up‘ and Even Makes It Float in the Air
Architect Uses AI to Envision Contemporary Hotel Nestled in a Swedish Valley
Sweden’s ICEHOTEL Reopens With Stunning New Ice Sculptures for 2024
Geodesic Domes Offer Front Row Seats to Nature in This Luxurious Glamping Experience

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.