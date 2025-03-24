Home / Science / Health

Here’s Why Seawater Is So Dangerous for Your Body and Why You Shouldn’t Drink It

By Regina Sienra on March 24, 2025
Glass of water on the beach

Photo: nataliamylova/Depositphotos

Today, there are 2 billion people who don't have access to clean drinking water, and things are projected to only get worse in the coming years. In a bit of environmental irony, there will also be more water in the oceans due to the melting of polar glaciers. You might be wondering, What stops us from just turning all that into drinking water? Well, we know drinking seawater is bad, but do you know why it's bad? TED Ed and Dr. Manish Kumar put together an insightful animated video explaining what happens if you drink seawater, what it takes to turn it into freshwater, and how to stay hydrated in a desperate situation—like being in the middle of the ocean.

Kumar points out that seawater is four times saltier than your blood. When it's ingested, the fluid outside your cells becomes much saltier, prompting your body to fix the balance. Since freshwater is needed to make up for the amount of salt, it squeezes it out of your cells. Your kidneys go into overdrive too, working hard to remove the excess salt with the little freshwater available in your body. That's why consuming lots of seawater without some freshwater to counter it can lead to salt poisoning.

As cells lose water and contract, tissues can rupture and vital organs—such as the stomach, brain, and liver—start collecting fluids. In simpler terms, drinking saltwater puts you in a lot more danger. Also, drinking urine isn't ideal either, as it can cause kidney damage after a few days. And if you're ever in that situation, you should refrain from eating too, since your body wouldn't have enough water to digest the food. You could, instead, drink the blood of birds and turtles. It may not sound appealing, but you can take a look at the story of a Peruvian fisherman named Maximo Napa Castro who survived 95 days lost at sea by doing this.

Desalination has concerned scientists for millennia—the TED Ed video lists Aristotle's methods, such as heating and reverse osmosis. The latter may hold the secret for a more sustainable and effective desalination in our time, as the thermal methods require a lot of energy, which means relying on fossil fuels. If a cheap, scalable method of reverse osmosis ever came along, it would not just be saltwater we could turn into clean liquid, but also wastewater. Ultimately, these facts should be a reminder of how precious water is, and what's at stake if we don't take better care of it.

TED Ed put together an insightful animated video explaining what happens to your body if you drink seawater.

hands cupping water

Photo: janka3147/Depositphotos

Check out the explanation in the video below.

Sources: Why don’t we get our drinking water from the ocean? – Manish Kumar; Manish Kumar – Distinguished Professor in Water Science; Billions of people lack access to clean drinking water, U.N. report finds; Fisherman rescued after 95 days adrift eating turtles

Related Articles:

Here’s Why You Might Want to Place a Bowl of Salt by Your Window This Winter

Doctor Reveals the “Worst Sleeping Position” for a Peaceful Slumber

FDA Bans Synthetic Food Dye Red No. 3, Citing Possible Health Concerns

New Research Reveals That Participating in Arts and Culture Events Positively Impacts Physical and Mental Health

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Doctor Reveals the “Worst Sleeping Position” for a Peaceful Slumber
FDA Bans Synthetic Food Dye Red No. 3, Citing Possible Health Concerns
CES 2025: Ingenious ‘Hormometer’ At-Home Device Lets You Track Hormone Levels Instantly
New Research Reveals That Participating in Arts and Culture Events Positively Impacts Physical and Mental Health
Libraries Across the U.S. Are Now Offering Free Health and Wellness Courses to Visitors
Neurologist Shares What Age You Should Stop Drinking Alcohol for the Sake of Your Nervous System

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

RingConn Gen 2 Is a Next-Gen Smart Ring to Help You Keep Track of Your Health
Study Reveals How Exercising Only on the Weekends Affects the Human Body
Woman’s Boss Gives the Best Reply When She Sends Email About Taking a Mental Health Day
New Research Suggests That Doing Arts and Crafts Can Improve Your Mental Health
World’s First Lung Cancer Vaccine Trials Are Now Running in Seven Countries
New Study Finds That Humans Age in Bursts, Particularly During These Two Ages

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.