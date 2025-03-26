Home / Art

North America’s First and Only Leonardo da Vinci Museum Is Coming to Colorado This Fall

By Eva Baron on March 26, 2025
The Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America will open in Pueblo, CO, this fall.

A rendering of an exhibit room inside the Leonardo da Vinci Museum. (Photo: Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America)

Few artists gain the status and legacy necessary to warrant a permanent museum dedicated to their lives. Leonardo da Vinci, however, has not one but five museums around the world focused on his work as an artist and inventor. Now, a sixth can be added to that list, and it’ll serve as the first and only da Vinci-specific museum in North America.

Slated to open this fall in Pueblo, Colorado, the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America will predominantly focus on da Vinci’s feats of engineering, reimagining his technical drawings, texts, and experiments as life-sized replicas created in partnership with the Artisans of Florence, an Italian craftsman’s organization. These machine models, alongside interactive science exhibits, showcase the museum’s efforts to highlight multidisciplinary studies such as STEAM.

“We believe this museum will be a transformative addition to the Pueblo community in the areas of STEAM education and a significant draw for visitors from across North America,” Joe Arrigo, the board chair of the Southern Colorado Science Center, told the Colorado Spring Gazette.

The Leonardo da Vinci Museum only recently received final approval from the Colorado Economic Development Commission. Issued on February 20, the approval followed a 10-year exclusivity memorandum of understanding with the Artisans of Florence, which operates the five other da Vinci museums in Australia, Japan, France, Italy, and South Korea. Significantly, the memorandum also ensures that the Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Pueblo will be the only one of its kind in the United States.

Aside from this level of exclusivity, Pueblo was also chosen as the museum’s location due to a 2022 exhibition hosted at Sangre de Cristo Arts Center. During Da Vinci: Machines and Robotics, the arts center displayed over 60 da Vinci models, which, following the exhibition’s closure, were stored in Pueblo and often loaned out nationwide.

“The increasing interest in these exhibits and the support from Pueblo made it the perfect spot to open the first Leonardo da Vinci Museum in North America,” the museum explains on its FAQ page. “Plus, the area’s connection to steelmaking and manufacturing makes it an ideal place to celebrate Leonardo da Vinci’s genius and inspire future generations to explore STEAM fields.”

Pueblo’s Leonardo da Vinci Museum will be located next to the Pueblo Convention Center and Historic Arkansas Riverwalk, and will cover more than 18,000 square feet of space. Beyond its vast exhibition space, the museum will also encompass a gift shop and outdoor cafe, with a future expansion set to restore the Centennial planetarium.

To stay updated on its opening, visit the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America website.

Opening in Pueblo, Colorado, this fall, the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America will be the first and only museum of its kind on the continent.

The Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America will open in Pueblo, CO, this fall.

Portrait of Leonardo da Vinci, ca. 1505. (Photo: Museum of the Ancient People of Lucania, Public domain)

The museum will focus on da Vinci’s feats of engineering, showcasing life-size replicas of his drawings, sketches, and experiments.

Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America: Website | Instagram

Sources: First Leonardo da Vinci Museum in the US Coming This Fall; Pueblo receives final approval for Leonardo da Vinci Museum

Related Articles:

The History and Legacy of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mysterious ‘Mona Lisa’

Michelangelo’s Rarely Seen Sistine Chapel Sketches Are Coming to the U.S.

Researchers Uncover Previously Unknown Portrait Beneath Iconic Titian Painting

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Expressive Charcoal Portraits That Play With Chaos and Uncertainty
$8 Billion Tunnel Will Connect Denmark and Germany, Cutting Travel Time in Half
Long-Lost Renaissance Masterpiece by Famous Artist Andrea Mantegna Has Resurfaced in Pompeii
100-Artist Exhibition Showcases Art’s Enduring Role in Activism and Empowerment
Dolphins Seen Welcoming Stranded NASA Astronauts at Splashdown Return to Earth
530-Year-Old Sketch by Leonardo da Vinci Reveals Secret Passageways in Sforza Castle

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Stranded NASA Astronauts Make a Safe Return to Earth After Being in Orbit for 9 Unplanned Months
$11 Million Sale of Famed Stradivarius Violin Establishes Largest Scholarship Endowment for Boston Music School’s Students
80+ Artists Explore the Connection Between Humans and Animals in a Show of ‘Wild Wonders’
5,000-Year-Old Civilization Discovered Beneath the Sand in the Arabian Peninsula Thanks To AI
Thousands of People Join ‘Stand Up for Science’ Events Across the U.S. and Worldwide
Iconic ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural in Washington, D.C. Is Getting Removed

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.