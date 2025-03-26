Home / Travel

$8 Billion Tunnel Will Connect Denmark and Germany, Cutting Travel Time in Half

By Eva Baron on March 26, 2025

Despite being bordering countries, there aren’t many direct routes between Denmark and Germany. To ameliorate this, the two countries have embarked upon an ambitious collaboration: the Fehmarnbelt tunnel. This tunnel will dramatically reduce travel times between major cities like Copenhagen and Hamburg, and will serve not only as Denmark’s largest infrastructure project but also the world’s longest immersed tunnel at 11 miles.

Tunnel construction began in 2020 on Denmark’s side, while Germany began a year later in 2021. Upon its expected completion in 2029, the Fehmarnbelt tunnel will slash the journey from Hamburg to Copenhagen from five hours to just two-and-a-half hours, while at the seashore, a ferry trip that once took 45 minutes will now be cut into a 10-minute drive or a seven-minute train ride.

“By significantly reducing travel time between Germany and Denmark, it will make our country more accessible than ever for visitors from central Europe,” Mads Schreiner, international market director at VisitDenmark, told CNN.

The tunnel is grand both in its purpose as well as in its structure, which will span two-lane road highways in both directions, alongside two electrified rail lines. Given that it’s an immersed tunnel rather than one dug through solid land mass, the Fehmarnbelt is also being built with prefabricated concrete sections, each of which will be dropped into a trench dug into the Baltic’s seafloor, linked together, and then finally buried. These sections, of which there are 79, weigh the equivalent of 10 Eiffel Towers at an astounding 73,000 tons and clock in at 712 feet, offering insight into just how monumental an undertaking the project is.

The sheer scale of these various pieces demands an equally massive factory. Near Rødbyhavn on Denmark’s Lolland island is a purpose-built assembly facility dedicated to tunnel construction—and it’s as big as 300 football fields on the shore. Each section is predicted to take about nine weeks to build, and will contain specially engineered gaskets and secondary seals, which will allow them to float as tug boats haul them into position out at sea. There, they will be meticulously lowered into the pre-dug trenches.

“There will be no test run for the actual immersion,” Denise Juchem, a spokesperson for Femern A/S, the Danish company leading the project, explains. “It must work the first time. We will not compromise on quality and safety. That is why we are taking the necessary time to ensure that we are perfectly prepared.”

Last month, the first two elements of the Fehmarnbelt tunnel were pulled a short distance toward the work harbor. Currently, the construction crew is preparing for the immersion of the first element off the Danish coast. The Fehmarnbelt tunnel has received major funding from the European Union, and costs more than $7.4 billion euros (about $8 billion in U.S. currency).

To stay updated about the Fehmarnbelt tunnel and its latest developments, visit the Femern website.

Construction is underway for the Fehmarnbelt tunnel, which will connect Denmark’s Rødbyhavn and Germany’s Puttgarden and drastically reduce travel time between the two bordering countries.

The Fehmarnbelt Tunnel will connect Denmark and Germany.

Map showing the route of the Fehmarnbelt tunnel. (Photo: Bowzer, via Wikimedia Commons, GNU Free Documentation License)

Once completed in 2029, the Fehmarnbelt tunnel will be the world’s longest immersed tunnel at 11 miles, and will contain two-lane road highways in both directions as well as two electrified rail lines.

The Fehmarnbelt Tunnel will connect Denmark and Germany.

The Fehmarnbelt Tunnel will connect Denmark and Germany.

The tunnel will offer unprecedented access between urban hubs like Hamburg and Copenhagen, and increase connectivity between northern and central Europe.

The Fehmarnbelt Tunnel will connect Denmark and Germany.

The Fehmarnbelt Tunnel will connect Denmark and Germany.

Femern A/S: Website | Instagram

All images via Femern.

Sources: Fact sheet on the Fehmarnbelt tunnel; Fehmarnbelt Tunnel – The world's longest immersed tunnel; A vast undersea tunnel is being built that will change the road and rail map of Europe 

Related Articles:

London’s Mile-Long Kingsway Exchange Tunnels to Receive $268M Renovation

Artist Uses Magnetic Tape to Transform Historical Chapel into an Energetic Tunnel

World’s Deepest Pool Includes Underwater Tunnel and Hotel Rooms

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

North America’s First and Only Leonardo da Vinci Museum Is Coming to Colorado This Fall
Long-Lost Renaissance Masterpiece by Famous Artist Andrea Mantegna Has Resurfaced in Pompeii
Dolphins Seen Welcoming Stranded NASA Astronauts at Splashdown Return to Earth
530-Year-Old Sketch by Leonardo da Vinci Reveals Secret Passageways in Sforza Castle
Stranded NASA Astronauts Make a Safe Return to Earth After Being in Orbit for 9 Unplanned Months
Singapore Is Giving Away 60 Round-Trip Flights for U.S. Travelers Ready to Explore the City State

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

$11 Million Sale of Famed Stradivarius Violin Establishes Largest Scholarship Endowment for Boston Music School’s Students
5,000-Year-Old Civilization Discovered Beneath the Sand in the Arabian Peninsula Thanks To AI
Thousands of People Join ‘Stand Up for Science’ Events Across the U.S. and Worldwide
Iconic ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural in Washington, D.C. Is Getting Removed
World’s Largest Iceberg Has Run Aground Off a Remote Island Teeming with Penguins
The Art Institute of Chicago Will Return a 12th-Century Buddha Sculpture to Nepal

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.