Home / News

7.7 Magnitude Myanmar Earthquake Captured in Shocking Videos Showing Disorienting Destruction

By Sara Barnes on April 1, 2025

Embed from Getty Images

On Friday, March 27, at 12:50 p.m. local time, a devastating earthquake struck Myanmar. The 7.7-magnitude shock happened near Mandalay and rippled throughout Southeast Asia and China. The effects have been catastrophic; the death toll is at least 2,000 people, with many more missing.

We likely won’t know the full effects of what is happening in Myanmar, as there is limited information coming from the country because it’s in the middle of a civil war. What we do know, however, is that Myanmar lies on the eastern end of the Alpide Belt, one of the world’s most active seismic zones. Twenty million people are without proper food and shelter, and there are reports of pagodas being toppled and Buddhist monasteries and monuments reduced to rubble.

The ripple effects have also brought destruction to neighboring countries. One of the most well-known events is the collapse of a high-rise building still under construction in Bangkok, Thailand. The collapse killed 11 people, and about 75 are still unaccounted for as of Sunday, March 30.

Thanks to social media, we can see firsthand how disorienting and scary this is. In Bangkok, users on TikTok have shared surreal sights of entire Olympic-sized pools sloshing back and forth as if they weigh nothing. Water sprays from the sides, trailing down the buildings. It shows the immense power of nature—and how, ultimately, we are powerless against it.

Despite the devastation, humans have proven they are resilient in the face of danger and seemingly overwhelming challenges. While there are many stories of this, one that has gone viral involves the Police General Hospital team in Bangkok. A surgeon, Dr. Toey, and his team were performing a surgery as the earthquake began. They decided to move the patient to a safer place and knew they needed to continue with the surgery to minimize health risks. That safe place was outdoors, where they completed the rest of the surgery in just 10 minutes.

If you would like to help the people impacted by the Myanmar earthquakes, visit the International Rescue Committee and the International Federation of Red Cross to donate. Both organizations are working on the ground to meet the staggering humanitarian needs.

On Friday, March 27, a devastating earthquake struck Myanmar. The 7.7 magnitude shock was felt in Southeast Asia and China.

@thailandiadreamer Myanmar earthquake destroys Rooftop Pool Bangkok#foryoupages #foryoupage #foryour #disaster #bangkok #myanmartiktok #viral #viralvideo ♬ original sound – Thailand Dreams

Social media users in Bangkok, Thailand, captured what it was like to experience the earthquake.

@qm1suq0v #Myanmarearthquake ♬ original sound – qm1suq0v

@cnnPool water poured down the side of a high rise building in Bangkok, Thailand after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam explains how the building is designed to do this.♬ original sound – CNN

The death count of the earthquake is now over 2,000 people, with many more still missing.

@abcnewsaus A bridge connecting a high-rise apartment building in Bangkok broke off as a powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar shook neighbouring countries including Thailand. The 7.7 magnitude earthquake caused damage to buildings in the Thai capital, including  the toppling of a skyscraper under construction. Eyewitness video also showed another building’s rooftop pool spilling onto the streets as the quake shook residential buildings across the city. When news is breaking, stay in the know. Download the ABC NEWS app via the link in our bio. #ABCNews #Earthquake #Bangkok ♬ original sound – ABC News Australia

Despite the devastation, humans have proven they're resilient in the face of danger and seemingly overwhelming challenges—like the surgical team who completed a person's surgery outside after the earthquake…

…and the nurses who clung on to newborn babies to keep them safe.

@dailymail They are so brave ❤️ Read more at DailyMail.com CCTV/Reuters #myanmar #earthquake #china #hero #nurse #babies #hosptial ♬ Dramatic – Big Dreams

Sources: In Bangkok, Looking at High-Rises With a New Sense of Dread; Myanmar Earthquake Toll Surpasses 1,600 Dead Amid Search for Survivors; Earthquake Devastates Myanmar’s Cultural Sites; Search for quake survivors intensifies in Myanmar, Thailand; death toll exceeds 2,000

Related Articles:

Giant “Helping Hand” Artwork Brings Message of Hope Amidst Rubble From Turkey’s Earthquake

Incredible Survival Stories Continue to Surface Nearly Two Weeks After Deadly Turkey and Syria Earthquake

Little Girl Protects Her Brother While Waiting to Be Rescued from Earthquake

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Harrison Ford Shares Powerful Message Urging People To Pause and Appreciate Nature’s Biodiversity
Long-Lost Gustav Klimt Portrait of African Prince Rediscovered, Now Worth Over $16M
$8 Billion Tunnel Will Connect Denmark and Germany, Cutting Travel Time in Half
North America’s First and Only Leonardo da Vinci Museum Is Coming to Colorado This Fall
Long-Lost Renaissance Masterpiece by Famous Artist Andrea Mantegna Has Resurfaced in Pompeii
Dolphins Seen Welcoming Stranded NASA Astronauts at Splashdown Return to Earth

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

530-Year-Old Sketch by Leonardo da Vinci Reveals Secret Passageways in Sforza Castle
Stranded NASA Astronauts Make a Safe Return to Earth After Being in Orbit for 9 Unplanned Months
$11 Million Sale of Famed Stradivarius Violin Establishes Largest Scholarship Endowment for Boston Music School’s Students
5,000-Year-Old Civilization Discovered Beneath the Sand in the Arabian Peninsula Thanks To AI
Thousands of People Join ‘Stand Up for Science’ Events Across the U.S. and Worldwide
Iconic ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural in Washington, D.C. Is Getting Removed

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.