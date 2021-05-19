Home / News

Uffizi Gallery Turned a Michelangelo Painting Into an NFT and It Sold for $170,000

By Arnesia Young on May 19, 2021
Michelangelo "Doni Tondo" Renaissance NFT Art from Uffizi Gallery

Photo: Stock Photos from Ruben Olavo Vicente/Shutterstock

The pandemic has been hard on museums, many of which had to close their doors to visitors for a time. According to The Art Newspaper, the Uffizi Gallery saw its number of annual visitors fall by millions from 2019 to 2020—from 4.4 million to just 1.2 million. In an effort to recoup a portion of that lost revenue, the famed art museum has decided to offer up some of its most iconic artworks for sale as NFTs. First on the list is Renaissance masterpiece, Michelangelo’s Doni Tondo, painted circa 1505.

The Uffizi embarks on this endeavor in partnership with Italian company Cinello, with which the profits from each sale will be split evenly. The private company has patented a new method of creating digital versions of famous artworks in their original dimensions, which they call DAWs. Each piece is endorsed with an NFT token and a certificate of authenticity signed by the museum’s director, Eike Schmidt. Therefore, each work is unique and theft-proof.

“In the medium term [the NFT sales] will be able to contribute to the finances of a museum, comparable to the proceeds of the restaurant business,” Schmidt tells Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. “It is not a change of direction in terms of revenue, it is an additional revenue. But creating such a market is not a quick thing.”

Still, the Uffizi’s economic endeavor has started off with a bang, with the Michelangelo selling for €140,000 ($170,000 USD). The museum has already named several other major works from its collection that it intends to turn into DAWs in the coming weeks. Among those included are Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus, Caravaggio’s Bacchus, Raphael’s Madonna del Granduca, and Titian’s Venus of Urbino.

The Uffizi Gallery turned Michelangelo's Doni Tondo into an NFT with Italian company Cinello, and it sold for $170,000!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cinello (@cinello.official)

Uffizi Gallery: Website | Instagram | FacebookTwitter
Cinello: Website | Instagram | Facebook
h/t: [designboom]

Related Articles:

Virtual Tour of Florence’s Famed Uffizi Gallery Lets You Explore the Museum Online

AI Generator Will Turn Any Person Into a Renaissance Style “Masterpiece”

How NFTs Are Shaking Up the Contemporary Art World

6 Surprising Facts About Michelangelo

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Where to View Leonardo da Vinci’s Notebooks Online for Free
Rodney Smith Website Honored at 25th Webby Awards
Basquiat Painting Sells for Over $50 Million in Sotheby’s Art Auction
Rome’s Colosseum Is Getting a Makeover With a New Sustainable Floor
Barack and Michelle Obama Share Heartfelt Tributes to Honor Their Late Dog Bo
Japanese Town Uses Part of Its COVID-19 Relief Money on Giant Statue of a Flying Squid

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

RIP Michael Collins: The Man Who Helped NASA Land on the Moon Dies at Age 90
The Pentagon Confirms Leaked Video of UFO Taken By a Navy Pilot Is Real
One of Monet’s Iconic Water Lilies Paintings Is Expected To Sell For $40M at Sotheby’s
“Lost Golden City” Discovered in Egypt Gives a Glimpse Into the Lives of Ancient Pharaohs
Royal Mummies Paraded Through the Cairo Streets as They Move To a New Museum
Who Was Albrecht Dürer? Learn About the Pioneering Northern Renaissance Printmaker

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.