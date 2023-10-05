Home / Art / Sculpture

Rice Straw Sculptures of Massive Animals Take Over 2023 Wara Art Festival in Japan

By Margherita Cole on October 5, 2023
Wara Art Festival in Japan

Every fall, new sculptures take over the Wara Art Festival in Japan. This annual event is a collaboration with Masashino Art University, in which art students help dispose of unused straw from the rice harvest (wara in Japanese). Rather than let it go to waste, the participants create massive structures based on a theme.

This year, the installations were inspired by Echigo no Umi, or the “Sea of Echigo,” which refers to the water surrounding an old province equivalent to modern-day Niigata. As such, all of the artworks have a close relationship to the sea. There is a group of three dolphins, two of whom are constructed so that they appear to be diving into the ground, s though they’re swimming through waves. Additionally, the students built a large octopus with tentacles splayed in different directions. Lastly, there is a crested ibis—called a toki in Japanese—which has a close relationship to the sea and is a symbol of Niigata.

To construct these monumental sculptures, the organizers first created wooden structures. This base helps them attach the rice straw and keep it secure. The festival shared the hand-drawn illustrations that inspired these fantastic pieces.

The 2023 Wara Art Festival is officially held on October 7, but the sculptures are on view at Uwasekigata Park until the end of October. You can also see the work from previous festivals in their online gallery.

Each year, massive rice straw sculptures take over the Wara Art Festival in Japan.

Wara Art Festival in Japan

This year's festival was based on the theme of Echigo no Umi, or the “Sea of Echigo,” which refers to the water surrounding an old province equivalent to modern-day Niigata

Wara Art Festival in Japan

The artworks include dolphins, a crested ibis, and an octopus.

Wara Art Festival in Japan

These are some of the preparatory illustrations created by the art students.

Wara Art Festival in Japan

All of the rice straw sculptures will remain on view until the end of October 2023.

Wara Art Festival in Japan

Wara Art Festival: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [Spoon & Tomago]

All images via Wara Art Festival.

Related Articles:

Farmers Create Giant Crabs Made of Straw to Spread Awareness About Air Pollution

Japan’s 10th Annual Wara Art Festival Presents Super-Sized Rice Straw Sculptures

Colossal Creatures Made From Rice Straw Invade a Park in Japan

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Two Giant Troll Sculptures Pop Up in Seattle to Complete the Series of U.S. Installations
Stunning Metallic Animal Sculptures Made With Sweeping Lines
Artist Twists Hundreds of Wire Strands Into Bonsai Tree Sculptures
From New Jersey to Washington State, Massive Wooden Troll Sculptures Are Cropping up Across the U.S.
Mesmerizing Metal Sculptures of Disintegrating People Visualizes the Ephemerality of Beauty and Life
Sculptor Breathes New Life Into Thousands of Scrap Metal Parts

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Colorful Wooden “Pixels” Converge To Create Enigmatic Face Masks
One of These Five Black Artists’ Designs Will Be Chosen for the Harriet Tubman Memorial in Philadelphia
Artist Collaborates With Bees To Create Sculptural Wax Skulls
Artist Transforms the Tips of Pencils Into Miniature Masterpieces
Abandoned Materials Are Upcycled Into Charming Bug Sculptures
Intricate Ceramic Sculptures Mimic the Vibrant Beauty of Aquatic Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.