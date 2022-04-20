Home / Nature

See How Wisteria Trees Make Spring the Most Magical Time to Be in Japan

By Sara Barnes on April 20, 2022
Wisteria Tree in Japan

Photo: Torsakarin/Depositphotos

The time between the middle of April and the middle of May is a magical time to be in Japan. It’s when the wisteria trees are in full bloom, and their beautiful vine flowers—some more than 30 feet long—transform otherwise ordinary places into fairytale locales.

It’s impossible to mention wisteria trees without celebrating the country’s most famous—and breathtaking—of the bunch. Located in the Tochigi prefecture's Ashikaga Flower Park, there is a massive wisteria tree that is over 150 years old. When in bloom, its long vertical flower clusters (also known as racemes) form a canopy to immerse you in a delicate purple world. That's not all the park has to offer, though. It has more than 350 different wisteria trees and a wisteria tunnel that you can walk underneath.

The flowers of this beautiful tree vary in hue. Although purple is perhaps the most well-known color, the species can have white, pale pink, or even yellow blooms. It’s all the better reason to visit as many parks as possible during this short window in spring. But if that’s not in the cards for you now, you can get a lot of enjoyment from photos, too. Scroll down to see the wisteria’s beauty captured in images.

Wisteria trees are some of the most beautiful flowering trees in the world.

Every spring, Japan comes alive when these trees bloom.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by sakura (@sakura.hill)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by sakura (@sakura.hill)

One of the country's most famous wisteria trees is located in the Tochigi prefecture's Ashikaga Flower Park. It's 150 years old.

The flowers of this beautiful tree vary in hue. It’s all the better reason to visit as many parks as possible during this short window in spring.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Annemarie (@travelonthebrain)

Related Articles:

Japan’s Enchanting Wisteria Tree Tunnels Belong on the Pages of Fairy Tales

20+ Stunning Nature Tunnels That Are Like Walking Through a Fairy Tale

Interactive Projections Transform Historic Japanese Garden Into a Candy-Colored Kaleidoscope

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mushrooms Have Their Own Language With Up to 50 “Words”
Amazing Contest Highlights the World’s Best Storm Photography of the Year
Macro Photos Reveal the Often Unseen Beauty and Diversity of Slime Molds
8 Fascinating Facts About Japan’s Mount Fuji
Lightning Bolt Travels Across Three U.S. States and Sets a New World Record
NASA Says Force of Tonga’s Volcano Was 500 Times Greater Than Nuclear Bomb in Hiroshima

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Sea Glass: Learn All About These Beautiful Baubles Found on Ocean Shores
Powerful Winds Carve Surreal Sand Sculptures Across a Frozen Beach
Satellite Images Capture Giant Underwater Volcano Eruption Near Tonga
Dramatic Time-Lapse Video Reveals the Tiny Terrifying Worlds of Carnivorous Plants
Rare Deep-Sea Sighting of a Giant Phantom Jellyfish Captured on Video From 3,200 Feet Below
Breathtaking Photos of Golden Ginkgo Trees Blanketing the Ground With Sunshine

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.