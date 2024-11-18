Home / Architecture

Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ Inspires One Man To Build a Sprawling Retreat Filled With Lavender Spirals

By Jessica Stewart on November 18, 2024
Starry Night Retreat Bosnia

Photo: Almin Tabak

Six years ago, Halim Zukic stood on a hill in central Bosnia and noticed something that would set him on a new course. The surrounding landscape, imprinted by the wheels of the tractors that work the field, had spiral patterns reminiscent of Vincent van Gogh's Starry Night. Moved by what he saw, Zukic began building on what had already started, using the land as a canvas for expression. Now, this work is coming to fruition with the Starry Night Retreat, set to open in May 2025.

Over the course of 20 years, Zukic planted thousands of trees and created 13 lakes using natural streams. However, perhaps the most striking thing he did was plant 130,000 lavender bushes in six different shades in spiral patterns to mimic the iconic painting. Other aromatic and medicinal herbs—such as sage, echinacea, wormwood, and chamomile—complement the lavender, and together, they work as the brushstrokes of this natural canvas.

The planted park encompasses 10 hectares of the sprawling 70-hectare retreat, conceived as a place where nature and art merge. Working with a small team, Zukic's planting doesn't follow a specific design scheme. Rather, it unfolds spontaneously, with care taken to leave the existing landscape undisturbed.

“Construction machinery served as our brushes, and our colors were plants, predominantly lavender, completed by a wide array of aromatic, medicinal, and culinary herbs,” states the retreat's project description. “Throughout the space, there is not a single straight line.”

When Starry Night Retreat opens, Zukic envisions it as a vast open-air museum that will become a cultural hub filled with art programming. Even before opening, it clearly serves as a shining example of what can be achieved when someone follows their heart and listens to their instincts.

To see how work progresses and receive news about the opening, follow Starry Night Retreat on Instagram.

Nestled in central Bosnia, Starry Night Retreat is the vision of one man.

Starry Night Retreat Bosnia

Photo: Almin Tabak

Six years ago, Halim Zukic stood on a hill and noticed the surrounding landscape, imprinted by the wheels of the tractors that work the field, had spiral patterns reminiscent of Vincent van Gogh's Starry Night.

Starry Night Retreat Bosnia

Photo: Almin Tabak

Over time, he's worked with a small team to build on this, planting lavender and other aromatic herbs along the spirals to mimic brushstrokes.

Lavender at Starry Night Retreat Bosnia

Photo: Almin Tabak

Lavender at Starry Night Retreat Bosnia

Photo: Almin Tabak

Starry Night Retreat Bosnia

Photo: Amel Uzunović

“Construction machinery served as our brushes, and our colors were plants, predominantly lavender, completed by a wide array of aromatic, medicinal, and culinary herbs. Throughout the space, there is not a single straight line.”

Lavender at Starry Night Retreat Bosnia

Photo: Almin Tabak

Lavender at Starry Night Retreat Bosnia

Photo: Almin Tabak

Set to open in spring 2025, Starry Night Retreat sprawls over 70 hectares.

Starry Night Retreat Bosnia

Photo: Amel Uzunović

Zukic sees it as an open-air museum that will become a cultural hub.

Starry Night Retreat Bosnia

Photo: Almin Tabak

His creativity is a shining example of what can be achieved when someone follows their heart and listens to their instincts.

Starry Night Retreat in Bosnia

Photo: Almin Tabak

Starry Night Retreat in Bosnia

Photo: Almin Tabak

Starry Night Retreat: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Starry Night Retreat.

Related Articles:

Elaborate Pool Tiling Mimics Van Gogh’s Starry Night From Above

Glow-in-the-Dark Bike Path Inspired by Van Gogh’s The Starry Night

600 Drones “Paint” Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ in Dazzling Night Sky Display

Artist Cultivates 1.2-Acre Field Into Massive Crop Art Paying Homage to Van Gogh

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Take a Virtual 3D Tour of St. Peter’s Basilica Created by the Vatican Using 400,000 Images and AI
Stunning High-Rise Has Façade That Mimic the Surrounding Canyons of Colorado
Japan’s 2025 World Expo Pavilion Explores the Cycle of Life
Unusual “UFO Cloud” Always Reappears in the Exact Same Spot Over New Zealand’s South Island
Photo Contest Celebrates Excellence in Architectural Photography
Innovative Pavilion Made from 108 Deck Chairs Opens and Closes Like a Flower

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Snøhetta Designs Cozy Minimalist Refuge for Hikers in the Pyrenees
This Luxury James Bond-Themed Bar Celebrates 60 Years of ‘Goldfinger’
Tourist Causes a “World Changing” Event by Dropping Cheetos Into North America’s Largest Cave
Artist Creates Intricate Land Installations as a Meditation on Letting Go
Insightful Color Atlas Shows Incredible Hues Fungi Can Produce
How One Japanese Mayor Defied Naysayers and Built a Floodgate That Then Saved His Village From a Tsunami

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.