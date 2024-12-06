Home / Nature

Scientists Discover the World’s Largest-Known Coral in the Waters of the Solomon Islands

By Regina Sienra on December 6, 2024
Coral in the Solomon islands

Photo: ead72/Depositphotos

Sometimes, the biggest surprises in the natural world are hidden in plain sight. A team of scientists recently discovered the world’s largest-known coral in the waters of the Solomon Islands—part of a region known as the “Coral Triangle” due to its diversity and abudance of coral. At 112 feet long, 105 feet wide, and 16 feet high, it's so big it can be seen from space. However, due to its depth, it had long been mistaken for a shipwreck or a big rock.

The coral belongs to a species known as Pavona clavus, or shoulder blade coral. It is mostly brown with some intense yellow, blue, pink, and red patches. Made up of about a billion genetically identical polyps that work together as if they were one organism, it is home to many marine species of fish, crabs, and shrimps. The researchers who found it think it is around 300 years old, but it could be even older.

Although it is larger that a blue whale, the coral sits at 42 feet deep, making it hard to reach by local fishermen. It was only discovered in October 2024 by a group of researchers belonging to the National Geographic Pristine Seas team. Researchers almost missed it because, unlike most corals, which are dome-shaped, this one was flattened and sprawled across several feet.

Marine ecologist Enric Sala, explorer in residence for National Geographic and founder of Pristine Seas, likened the discovery to finding the tallest tree in the world. “Just when we think there is nothing left to discover on planet Earth, we find a massive coral made of nearly one billion little polyps, pulsing with life and color,” Sala told The Guardian. “This is a significant scientific discovery, like finding the world’s tallest tree. But there is cause for alarm. Despite its remote location, this coral is not safe from global warming and other human threats.”

Over its long life, the coral has withstood the onset of global warming, overfishing, and pollution—things many nearby corals haven't survived. This has offered researchers hope about the coral's resilience, but they also see it as a banner in the fight to protect and restore the world’s marine ecosystems. Sala says, “This discovery rekindles our sense of awe and wonder about the ocean.”

A team of scientists recently discovered the world’s largest-known coral in the waters of the Solomon Islands.

Coral in the Solomon islands

Photo: Anne Hoggett via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

At 112 feet long, 105 feet wide, and 16 feet high, it's so big it can be seen from space.

Coral in the Solomon islands

Photo: Philippe Bourjon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

However, due to its depth, it had long been mistaken for a shipwreck or a big rock.

Coral in the Solomon islands

Photo: Anne Hoggett via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Sources: Scientists discover world’s largest coral—so big it can be seen from space; World’s largest known coral discovered in Solomon Islands

Related Articles:

Kaleidoscopic Underwater Photos Capture the Hypnotic Beauty of Coral Reefs

New Research Shows Artificially Restored Coral Reefs Can Grow as Fast as Healthy Reefs

Artist Turns Old Cardboard Boxes Into 8-Foot-Tall Coral Reef Filled With Over 50 Marine Species

Delicate Cut Paper Sculptures Raise Awareness About Dangers of Coral Bleaching

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ Inspires One Man To Build a Sprawling Retreat Filled With Lavender Spirals
Unusual “UFO Cloud” Always Reappears in the Exact Same Spot Over New Zealand’s South Island
Tourist Causes a “World Changing” Event by Dropping Cheetos Into North America’s Largest Cave
Artist Creates Intricate Land Installations as a Meditation on Letting Go
Insightful Color Atlas Shows Incredible Hues Fungi Can Produce
Rainbow Lightning Captured Over Minnesota Twins Baseball Game Amid Extreme Weather

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Iconic Tumbleweeds, Symobls of the American West, Are Actually Not Native to North America
Here’s How Lahaina’s 151-Year-Old Banyan Tree Is Doing a Year After the Devastating Fire
Trees “Hold Their Breath” During Wildfires To Avoid Damage From the Smoke
Hypnotic Videos of Insects Crawling on Tiny Worlds of Blooming Flowers
Breathtaking Videos Capture Lightning Striking an Erupting Volcano in Guatemala
Scientists Solve the Mystery of How Butterflies Flew 2,600 Miles Without Stopping

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.