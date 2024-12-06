Scientists Discover the World’s Largest-Known Coral in the Waters of the Solomon Islands

Sometimes, the biggest surprises in the natural world are hidden in plain sight. A team of scientists recently discovered the world’s largest-known coral in the waters of the Solomon Islands—part of a region known as the “Coral Triangle” due to its diversity and abudance of coral. At 112 feet long, 105 feet wide, and 16 feet high, it's so big it can be seen from space. However, due to its depth, it had long been mistaken for a shipwreck or a big rock.

The coral belongs to a species known as Pavona clavus, or shoulder blade coral. It is mostly brown with some intense yellow, blue, pink, and red patches. Made up of about a billion genetically identical polyps that work together as if they were one organism, it is home to many marine species of fish, crabs, and shrimps. The researchers who found it think it is around 300 years old, but it could be even older.

Although it is larger that a blue whale, the coral sits at 42 feet deep, making it hard to reach by local fishermen. It was only discovered in October 2024 by a group of researchers belonging to the National Geographic Pristine Seas team. Researchers almost missed it because, unlike most corals, which are dome-shaped, this one was flattened and sprawled across several feet.

Marine ecologist Enric Sala, explorer in residence for National Geographic and founder of Pristine Seas, likened the discovery to finding the tallest tree in the world. “Just when we think there is nothing left to discover on planet Earth, we find a massive coral made of nearly one billion little polyps, pulsing with life and color,” Sala told The Guardian. “This is a significant scientific discovery, like finding the world’s tallest tree. But there is cause for alarm. Despite its remote location, this coral is not safe from global warming and other human threats.”

Over its long life, the coral has withstood the onset of global warming, overfishing, and pollution—things many nearby corals haven't survived. This has offered researchers hope about the coral's resilience, but they also see it as a banner in the fight to protect and restore the world’s marine ecosystems. Sala says, “This discovery rekindles our sense of awe and wonder about the ocean.”

