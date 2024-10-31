Home / Nature

Unusual “UFO Cloud” Always Reappears in the Exact Same Spot Over New Zealand’s South Island

By Regina Sienra on October 31, 2024

Embed from Getty Images

The 2022 horror movie Nope had a unique antagonist—an alien creature disguised as an unmoving cloud. And though the film is a work of fiction, it turns out that UFO-shaped stationary clouds do actually exist in the real world. NASA's Earth Observatory captured a formation that has been making the population of New Zealand’s South Island feel uneasy for almost a century. And while unusual, there seems to be a scientific explanation behind its odd behavior.

Known as the “Taieri Pet,” this unusual cloud has often been seen in the skies near Middlemarch, Otago. The formal name of this “pet cloud” is elongated altocumulus standing lenticular cloud (ASLC). During its latest sighting on September 7, NASA's Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8 captured it in a satellite image where it appears as a white, fluffy oblong shape. According to the Earth Observatory, witnesses both on the ground and in the air (from a side view, as opposed to the NASA's aerial view) have described it as a static “huge stack of pancakes” or a “pile of plates” that hovers in the same spot.

Despite its ominous appearance, there is a reason for why these clouds look and behave like this. “Lenticular clouds form when prevailing winds encounter a topographic barrier, such as a mountain range,” writes NASA's Earth Observatory. “Wind that is forced to flow up and over the mountains creates a kind of wave in the atmosphere. Air cools at the crest of the wave, and the water vapor it contains condenses into clouds. Conversely, falling air leads to warming and evaporation.”

Meteorologist John Law of New Zealand’s MetService further explains that strong winds from the northwest of the island pour over Rock and Pillar Range, which are characterized by being steep-sided and flat-topped, running almost perpendicular to the prevailing winds. “As the cloud forms on the crest of this wave, it remains almost stationary in the sky and is shaped by the strong winds blowing through it,” Law adds.

Due to their height, ASLCs such as the “Taieri Pet” can represent a risk to aviation. Their unusually low temperatures also cause ice to form on planes and, due to vertical currents that move up and down through the clouds, planes can experience severe turbulence if they were to fly through one. For those on the ground, “pet clouds” may signal extreme weather conditions in the atmosphere, and could unleash a variety of climatic conditions. “In some settings, lenticulars can signal that precipitation is on the way,” the NASA’s Earth Observatory concludes.

All around the world, there have been sightings of “UFO Clouds.”

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

These types of clouds are actually called lenticular clouds.

Embed from Getty Images

UFO Clouds

Photo: ChinaImages/Depositphotos

Lenticular cloud over a snowy mountain called Pico del Caballo in Sierra Nevada

Photo: Miguel-Perfectti/Depositphotos

Lenticular circular clouds over the blue sky

Photo: karnizz/Depositphotos

One particular lenticular cloud is a recurring one that appears time and time again in the same exact spot in New Zealand.

Taieri pet cloud over New Zealand

Photo: NASA Earth Observatory/Landsat

NASA’s Earth Observatory captured an aerial image of the elongated altocumulus standing lenticular cloud (ASLC) known as “Taieri Pet” over New Zealand's South Island.

Taieri pet cloud over New Zealand

Photo: NASA Earth Observatory/Landsat

Due to its shape and stationary nature, the cloud is often mistaken for a UFO.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por WeatherwatchNZ (@nzweatherwatch)

NASA Earth Observatory: Website
h/t: [LiveScience]

Related Articles:

Cloud Rings Around a Volcano Takes Top Prize in ‘Weather Photographer of the Year’ Contest

NASA Satellite Documents Parts of the Sahara Desert Turning Green Amid an Influx of Heavy Rainfall

Scientists Find Distant Gas Clouds That Will Help Reveal How Our Universe Was Created

Abstract Photo of the Bahamas Wins NASA’s Battle for the Best Earth Photo

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Tourist Causes a “World Changing” Event by Dropping Cheetos Into North America’s Largest Cave
Artist Creates Intricate Land Installations as a Meditation on Letting Go
Insightful Color Atlas Shows Incredible Hues Fungi Can Produce
Rainbow Lightning Captured Over Minnesota Twins Baseball Game Amid Extreme Weather
Iconic Tumbleweeds, Symobls of the American West, Are Actually Not Native to North America
Here’s How Lahaina’s 151-Year-Old Banyan Tree Is Doing a Year After the Devastating Fire

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Trees “Hold Their Breath” During Wildfires To Avoid Damage From the Smoke
Hypnotic Videos of Insects Crawling on Tiny Worlds of Blooming Flowers
Breathtaking Videos Capture Lightning Striking an Erupting Volcano in Guatemala
Scientists Solve the Mystery of How Butterflies Flew 2,600 Miles Without Stopping
“Walking” Tree That Looks Like a ‘Lord of the Rings’ Creature Just Won the New Zealand Tree of the Year Contest
Chicago’s Field Museum Exhibits Rare Skeleton of Bird-Like Dinosaur Archaeopteryx

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.