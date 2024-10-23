Home / Science

14-Year-Old Creates AI-Based Handheld Pesticide Detector and Wins 3M Young Scientist Challenge

By Regina Sienra on October 23, 2024
Sirish Subash during 3M Young Scientist Challenge presentation

Sirish Subash

Nowadays, pesticides are widely used in agriculture to protect crops from other creatures devouring them, ensuring there's a bigger bounty that can reach more people's tables. However, they can also have very bad effects on your health. While this seems to be mostly solved by washing your produce, 14-year-old Sirish Subash couldn't help but wonder if there was a way to make sure there were no harmful residues on food after rinsing. Now, his breakthrough invention has earned him the title of America’s Top Young Scientist.

“My parents always insist that I wash my produce before consuming it. I wondered, how necessary is this really, and how effective is the washing,” Subash told MPR News. “Does it really work to ensure that your produce is clean?” This inspired him to create Pestiscand, an AI-based handheld pesticide detector.

Pestiscand works via spectrophotometry, measuring how light of different wavelengths bounces off the surface of produce. With the help of a sensor, a power supply, a display screen, and a processor, a machine learning model analyzes the data to determine the presence of pesticides. To use it, one must download a phone app, point Pestiscand at the fruit or vegetable, and tap the scan button to check if it needs another rinse. During testing, Pestiscand had an accuracy rate of identifying pesticide residues on spinach and tomatoes of greater than 85%.

“Oftentimes there are these residues from pesticides that are found on produce. If we could detect them, then we could ensure that we weren't really consuming them,” Subash says. “That’s the main goal of Pestiscand, to help people ensure that they aren’t consuming pesticides used so they can avoid any associated health risks.”

Subash had the support of mentor Aditya Banerji, a senior research engineer in 3M’s Corporate Research Process Laboratory. As the grand prize winner, Subash was awarded a $25,000 cash prize. “This year's Young Scientist Challenge finalists have demonstrated an incredible ability to develop creative solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges,” says Torie Clarke, EVP & chief public affairs officer at 3M. “I am beyond impressed and inspired by their intelligence and their scientific minds.

While Subash isn't sure where life will take him next, he is sure of his love for science—particularly physics. “In 15 years, I hope to be designing and building devices that can help make the world a better place,” says the young scientist, “especially with climate change and environmental issues.”

14-year-old Sirish Subash was named America’s Top Young Scientist for creating Pestiscand, a device that spots traces of pesticides on produce.

Sirish Subash during 3M Young Scientist Challenge presentation

Sirish Subash

Pestiscand works via spectrophotometry, measuring how light of different wavelengths bounces off the surface of produce.

Sirish Subash during 3M Young Scientist Challenge award ceremony

Sirish Subash, Torie Clarke, and Brian Shaw

During testing, Pestiscand had an accuracy rate of identifying pesticide residues on spinach and tomatoes of greater than 85%.

Sirish Subash during 3M Young Scientist Challenge award ceremony with mentor

Sirish Subash and mentor Aditya Banerji

As the grand prize winner, Subash was awarded a $25,000 cash prize.

Sirish Subash during 3M Young Scientist Challenge award ceremony

Sirish Subash

Young Scientist Lab: Website
h/t: [MPR News]

All images via 3M.

Related Articles:

14-Year-Old Is Named “America’s Top Young Scientist” for Developing Soap To Treat Skin Cancer

14-Year-Old Wins America’s Top Young Scientist for Discovering Molecule to Battle COVID-19

Three Young Boys Discover Rare Tyrannosaurus Rex Fossil While on a Hike

Genius 17-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Person To Earn Doctorate From Arizona State University

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Nikon Small World Contest Celebrates 50 Years of Photographic Excellence Under the Microscope
Mother and Daughter Restore Spanish Paintings Using Bacteria
Study Shows That Viewing Real Art in Museums Stimulates Brain Much More Than Reproductions
Researchers Use Tiny Crochet Hats to Investigate Chronic Pain in Cats
Mesmerizing Video of Show How Earth’s Tectonic Plates Move Over 1.8 Billion Years
Study Reveals How “Scuba Diving” Lizards Create an Air Bubble for Underwater Survival

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Glowing Frog on a Bioluminescent Mushroom Wins Science Photography Contest
Complex Life May Have Begun 1.5 Billion Years Earlier Than Believed
Researchers Estimate Humans Have Driven Over 100,000 Species to Extinction
Doctor Settles Debate About Whether It’s Better to Shower at Morning or at Night
Scientists Find Evidence That Rain First Fell on Earth 4 Billion Years Ago
15-Year-Old Heman Bekele Named TIME’s Kid of the Year 2024 for Breakthrough Cancer-Curing Soap

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.