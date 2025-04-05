Why This Photographer Dedicates Her Practice to the Quiet Strength of Horses [Interview]

Growing up on a farm in Denmark, photographer Katja Jensen encountered countless animals. Horses, above all else, proved to be her favorite. This fascination, though beginning early in her childhood, only intensified over time and has served as a sort of unifying “thread” throughout her life.

Since then, Jensen has dedicated herself to equine photography, capturing the allure, intrigue, and majesty of horses in a variety of global contexts. Her travels have brought her to New Zealand, Scotland, Canada, and Romania, among other countries. Each locale boasts singular landscapes that not only complement but enhance the horses Jensen photographs. Her Spirits of the Highlands series, for example, journeys into the heart of the Scottish highlands, complete with dramatic hills, misty skies, pristine waters, and, perhaps most importantly, a rugged cast of horses.

Within the popular imagination, horses often convey a degree of mystery and rawness. Jensen’s compositions, however, are more intimate. In her photographs, horses function not merely as artistic symbols but as “individuals” in command of their distinct personalities and fates.

“I see [horses] most of all as individuals,” the photographer explains. “My approach to equine photography is deeply influenced by my time working with horses. It’s about patience, respect, and capturing them in a way that feels true to their nature.”

Jensen’s impulse to frame horses in these ways is also informed by how much time she’s spent with them. As a child, Jensen says, she “didn’t have much to say”—and neither did horses.

“We could enjoy each other’s company, without ever speaking a word,” Jensen adds. “Horses have a way of stirring something deep within us.”

My Modern Met spoke with Katja Jensen about her equine photography, artistic inspirations, and upcoming projects. Read on for our exclusive interview with the photographer.

What drew you to photography as your preferred medium?

I started experimenting with a camera as a child, initially just playing around on our farm, capturing whatever moved—dogs, cows, cats, and, most of all, horses. But it quickly became more than just a hobby.

I realized that through photography, I could express things I struggled to put into words. There’s something about the way light, movement, and emotion come together in a single frame that makes photography feel like storytelling in its purest form. It allows me to create images that don’t just show the world as it is, but as I experience it.

How did you develop your fascination with horses, and how did they become your primary photographic subject?

Horses have been a constant thread throughout my life. While my love for them started in childhood, it only grew during my youth when I worked closely with them and even completed a year-long education in horse training. Spending so much time around horses—observing their behavior, learning their subtle cues, and understanding their instincts—gave me a profound appreciation for who they are beyond just their beauty.

That experience shaped not only my connection with them but also the way I photograph them today. I see them most of all as individuals, each with their own energy, their own story. My approach to equine photography is deeply influenced by my time working with horses—it’s about patience, respect, and capturing them in a way that feels true to their nature.

Horses have taught me so much about presence, emotion, and quiet strength. Photographing them feels like a way of honoring that—of translating what I’ve learned into something visual that others can connect with.

What is the process of capturing one of your equine photographs?

For me, equine photography isn’t just about creating beautiful images—it’s about respecting the horse’s experience. Unlike people, horses don’t understand why they are being photographed, and I never want my presence to feel intrusive or forceful. I approach each session with patience, allowing the horse to move freely and express itself naturally. If a horse is energetic, I adapt to that energy. If they are calm, I embrace the stillness. The best images happen when I let go of control and work with the moment rather than against it.

How important is the surrounding natural environment to these images?

I’ve always had a deep love for nature, and I feel that horses belong there most of all—without tack, without humans, and without man-made elements. There’s something raw and timeless about seeing a horse as it was meant to be, moving freely in an open landscape. That connection between horse and nature is at the heart of my work, and it’s what I strive to capture.

In which environments and countries have you photographed horses?

Traveling to photograph horses has been one of the greatest inspirations in my work. I’ve been lucky to capture them in Scotland, Canada, New Zealand, Scandinavia (Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Denmark), Romania, and Portugal—each location offering something unique, from the misty highlands to the golden plains.

Do you have any dream locations you’d like to visit next for your work?

There are so many more places I long to visit. Australia’s Brumbies are high on my list—their history is something I’d love to document. The United States holds an entire world of equine history, from the wild mustangs to the ranching traditions that have shaped the country’s relationship with horses. And across Europe, there are still so many breeds and landscapes I want to explore, each carrying a story waiting to be told.

You have produced several series of equine photographs. Do you have a favorite out of these?

Each series I’ve created holds a special place in my heart, but if I had to choose a favorite, Spirits of the Highlands would be the one that stands out the most.

The Highland ponies of Scotland played a pivotal role in my journey—not just as a photographer, but as a person. Being with them in the vast, misty landscapes, with no expectations, no pressure—just their quiet presence—helped me reconnect with why I create art in the first place. Those images are deeply personal to me because they hold a piece of that experience, that feeling of home.

What do you hope people will take away from your work?

More than anything, I want people to feel. To experience a moment of stillness, connection, or even nostalgia when they look at my work.

Horses have a way of stirring something deep within us—whether it’s a sense of freedom, quiet strength, or a longing for something lost. If my images can make someone pause, reflect, and feel a little closer to the essence of these animals, then I’ve done what I set out to do.

Do you have any exciting projects coming up in the near future?

Absolutely! I’ve just launched my Under Iberian Skies collection, featuring the proud Lusitano stallions and the wild native ponies of Portugal. This collection was a labor of love, capturing the deep-rooted connection these horses have with their land, and I’m excited to finally share it.

A new adventure is coming up soon. I’ll be traveling to Ireland to photograph a very beloved pony breed as well as one of the most fairytale-like horses to ever exist.

Katja Jensen: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Katja Jensen.