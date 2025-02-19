Home / Photography / Macro Photography

Photographer Travels To Remote Forests of Indonesia To Capture Images of Rare Insects

By Jessica Stewart on February 19, 2025

Indonesia Insect Photos by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

For the past decade, scientific researcher and professional photographer Mofeed Abu Shalwa has allowed his passion for insects to guide his adventures. And recently, a voyage to Indonesia led to some difficult challenges and extraordinary photography. The Saudi photographer spent 17 days on the islands of Seram and Kalimantan, driven by the desire to photograph rare insects.

As Shalwa is particularly fascinated by beetles, he first reached out to local entomologists specializing in this insect. After months of extensive planning, and two days of travel that included four flights and a boat ride, he finally arrived on the remote island of Seram. Together with a team of experts, he moved into the heart of Seram's forests and that's where the adventure really began.

“The first challenge we faced was the steep terrain, as the forest was not flat but consisted of high altitudes and sharp inclines, requiring immense physical fitness,” he tells My Modern Met. “With each step, we were surrounded by challenges. As macro photographers know, capturing images requires effort and focus, especially in harsh environmental conditions.

“After camping on the third and fourth nights, we encountered several species of beetles, some of which were extremely rare, including the Duplipectus degroofi beetle. My research with universities in Eastern Europe revealed that this species is only found on Seram Island. Finding it felt like discovering a hidden treasure, as we trekked no less than 8 kilometers daily in harsh conditions.”

After five nights of sleeping in open tents to the loud sounds of cicadas, the team returned to a local village to recharge their batteries. Then, it was off to Hatusaka Cave, Indonesia's deepest vertical cave.

“The path to the cave was arduous, and very few people had managed to reach it,” Shalwa explains. “After trekking for about 12 hours through the dense jungle, our team split due to an incident with my friend, a photographer, who was bitten by a poisonous plant. This was a difficult moment that almost canceled the entire mission, but thanks to our experienced guide, he was treated.”

Despite this hardship, the remaining members of the team pushed forward, which allowed them to set up a camp close to the cave and examine the behavior of nocturnal insects. They then moved on to travel to Kalimantan, but not before heavy rains hit the group and, despite all of his preparations, damaged over $5,500 worth of Shalwa's equipment.

Undeterred, they forged ahead into the forest of Kalimantan, encountering new species to add to Shalwa's photographic collection. But more than the photographs, the Saudi photographer is also taking away a lifetime of memories.

“This journey was a saga of challenge and perseverance, revealing to me the power and mysterious beauty of nature,” the photographer admits. “I learned that passion and knowledge can open doors to worlds we never dreamed existed. It is a story of 17 days that will remain etched in my memory, like an inspiring film about the human will in the face of the grandeur of nature.”

Professional photographer and scientific researcher Mofeed Abu Shalwa spent 17 days on the Indonesian islands of Seram and Kalimantan.

Mofeed Abu Shalwa walking in the Indonesian forest

Mofeed Abu Shalwa selfie with an insect

Indonesian forest

Together with a team of local experts, Shalwa camped in the dense forests and visited Indonesia's deepest vertical cave to photograph insects.

Hatusaka Cave

Hatusaka Cave

Camping in Indonesia

Mofeed Abu Shalwa in the Indonesian forest

'Glipa annulata' beetle

“Glipa annulata”

Ahaetulla nasuta snake

“Ahaetulla nasuta” snake

Through injuries, inclement weather the team persevered to find numerous rare insects.

Walking through the rainy forest in Indonesia

Exploring nocturnal insects

Amata thoracica

“Amata thoracica”

Duplipectus degroofi

“Duplipectus degroofi”

'Glipa annulata' beetle

“Glipa annulata”

“This journey was a saga of challenge and perseverance, revealing to me the power and mysterious beauty of nature.”

Cantharis rustica beetle

“Cantharis rustica” beetle

Lichen Huntsman spider

Lichen Huntsman spider

Sternotomis pulchra

“Sternotomis pulchra” (Longhorn beetle)

Green crested lizard

Green crested lizard

Giraffe weevil brentidae

Giraffe weevil

Cyphogastra saturalis

“Cyphogastra saturalis”

“It is a story of 17 days that will remain etched in my memory, like an inspiring film about the human will in the face of the grandeur of nature.”

Thiania bhamoensis spider

“Thiania bhamoensis”

Meganthribus beetle

Meganthribus beetle

'Prosoposera lactator' (Longhorn Beetle)

“Prosoposera lactator” (Longhorn Beetle)

Pyrops maculatus

“Pyrops maculatus”

Meimuna opalifera cicada

“Meimuna opalifera” cicada

Chrysodema dalmanni beetle

“Chrysodema dalmanni” beetle

Mofeed Abu Shalwa in the Indonesian forest

Mofeed Abu Shalwa: Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mofeed Abu Shalwa.

Related Articles:

Macro Photographer Zooms in on Beach Sand Under a Microscope

Close-Up Portraits of Bees Capture Each of Their Unique Characteristics

Enchanting Macro Photos Take Us Inside the Magical World of Tiny Insects

Man Turns His Fear of Bugs Into an Award-Winning Career as a Macro Insect Photographer

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Incredible Beetle Battle Wins 2024 Close Up Photographer of the Year Contest
Sound of a Meteorite Crashing to Earth Captured for First Time Ever on a Security Cam
Researchers Unearth 200 Massive Dinosaur Footprints in a Quarry in the UK
Family Discovers Entire Mastodon Jaw Bones and Teeth While Doing Yard Work at Home
Photographer and Scientist Shares Majestic Beauty of “Big Tuskers” [Interview]
Letting Your Dog Sniff on Walks Calms Them and Helps Them Learn About Their Environment

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch 10,000 LEGO Bricks Go Against a 300-Ton Hydraulic Press in a Match for the Ages
Nearly 500 Scientists Gather at Emergency Summit To Urge Immediate Action for Antarctica’s Future
Here’s Why You Might Want to Place a Bowl of Salt by Your Window This Winter
35,000-Year-Old Saber-Toothed Cub With Preserved Whiskers Found in Siberian Permafrost
Stunning Shortlisted Photos From the 2024 Close-Up Photographer of the Year Contest
Toxic Algae Turns Lake Erie Bright Green

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.