Photographer Travels To Remote Forests of Indonesia To Capture Images of Rare Insects

For the past decade, scientific researcher and professional photographer Mofeed Abu Shalwa has allowed his passion for insects to guide his adventures. And recently, a voyage to Indonesia led to some difficult challenges and extraordinary photography. The Saudi photographer spent 17 days on the islands of Seram and Kalimantan, driven by the desire to photograph rare insects.

As Shalwa is particularly fascinated by beetles, he first reached out to local entomologists specializing in this insect. After months of extensive planning, and two days of travel that included four flights and a boat ride, he finally arrived on the remote island of Seram. Together with a team of experts, he moved into the heart of Seram's forests and that's where the adventure really began.

“The first challenge we faced was the steep terrain, as the forest was not flat but consisted of high altitudes and sharp inclines, requiring immense physical fitness,” he tells My Modern Met. “With each step, we were surrounded by challenges. As macro photographers know, capturing images requires effort and focus, especially in harsh environmental conditions.

“After camping on the third and fourth nights, we encountered several species of beetles, some of which were extremely rare, including the Duplipectus degroofi beetle. My research with universities in Eastern Europe revealed that this species is only found on Seram Island. Finding it felt like discovering a hidden treasure, as we trekked no less than 8 kilometers daily in harsh conditions.”

After five nights of sleeping in open tents to the loud sounds of cicadas, the team returned to a local village to recharge their batteries. Then, it was off to Hatusaka Cave, Indonesia's deepest vertical cave.

“The path to the cave was arduous, and very few people had managed to reach it,” Shalwa explains. “After trekking for about 12 hours through the dense jungle, our team split due to an incident with my friend, a photographer, who was bitten by a poisonous plant. This was a difficult moment that almost canceled the entire mission, but thanks to our experienced guide, he was treated.”

Despite this hardship, the remaining members of the team pushed forward, which allowed them to set up a camp close to the cave and examine the behavior of nocturnal insects. They then moved on to travel to Kalimantan, but not before heavy rains hit the group and, despite all of his preparations, damaged over $5,500 worth of Shalwa's equipment.

Undeterred, they forged ahead into the forest of Kalimantan, encountering new species to add to Shalwa's photographic collection. But more than the photographs, the Saudi photographer is also taking away a lifetime of memories.

“This journey was a saga of challenge and perseverance, revealing to me the power and mysterious beauty of nature,” the photographer admits. “I learned that passion and knowledge can open doors to worlds we never dreamed existed. It is a story of 17 days that will remain etched in my memory, like an inspiring film about the human will in the face of the grandeur of nature.”

