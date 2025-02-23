Home / Science

Study Finds “Smarter” Dogs Actually Have the Smallest Brains

By Shiori Chen on February 23, 2025
Smarter dogs have smaller brains research study neurology evolution

Photo: Belish/Depositphotos

It’s a common myth that the bigger your brain, the more intelligent you are. While the human brain has long been an enigma for scientists, a recent study found a surprising opposite in our canine friends.

Published in the journal Biology Letters, the study shockingly revealed that “smarter” dogs, specifically working breeds known for their ability to perform complex tasks and assist humans, actually have the smallest brains relative to their body size. In contrast, toy dogs, or companion breeds such as chihuahuas, tend to have the largest relative brain size.

Researchers from France and Switzerland examined the skulls of 1,682 adult dogs from 172 breeds, using specimens sourced from Switzerland's Natural History Museum Bern. They measured the dogs’ relative endocranial volume (REV), which is the brain size relative to body size, as an indicator of cognitive ability.

The researchers also looked at factors such as breed function, cranial shape, cooperative behavior, and temperament, using scores from the Canine Behavioral Assessment and Research Questionnaire, which evaluates traits like trainability, attention-seeking, and aggression.

The findings challenge the assumption, guided by evolutionary patterns, that larger brains are linked to greater cognitive abilities. Working dog breeds, which were found to have the smallest endocranial volumes relative to their body size, show that sheer brain size can’t be the determining factor. Instead, internal brain composition and organization carry greater influence, as demonstrated through studies linking brain structure differences to specific breed functions like guarding, hunting, or companionship.

The study shows how REV correlates to behavior, showing how domestication and selective breeding can influence mammalian brain size in response to specific traits selected by humans. For example, REV increases with traits like fear and aggression.

Research also demonstrated that toy breeds like chihuahuas, pugs, and Yorkshire terriers, which have larger relative brain sizes, often display more fear, aggression, separation anxiety, and attention-seeking behaviors. These traits were preferred in selective breeding since they made the dogs more affectionate and eager for attention, traits ideal for companionship. By contrast, in working dogs, bred for trainability (a trait linked to smaller REV size), such behaviors would be rather disadvantageous.

“We can say that we have really altered the brains—not just the body sizes and the proportions of different dogs, but it looks like we have also changed their brains in a significant way,” said Ana Baracel, an evolutionary biologist at the Montpellier Institute of Evolutionary Sciences and the study's lead author.

A recent study found that working dog breeds, known for their intelligence and ability to perform complex tasks, have the smallest brains relative to their body size.

Smarter dogs have smaller brains research study neurology evolution

Photo: casarda/Depositphotos

In contrast, toy breeds like Chihuahuas have the largest relative brain sizes, likely due to selective breeding for traits like fear and attention-seeking behavior.

Smarter dogs have smaller brains research study neurology evolution

Photo: ekarina/Depositphotos

Researchers suggest that brain composition and organization, rather than sheer size, play a greater role in cognitive abilities.

Smarter dogs have smaller brains research study neurology evolution

Photo: Kristina_photo/Depositphotos

Sources: Smarter dogs have smaller brains, surprising study reveals; Breed function and behaviour correlate with endocranial volume in domestic dogs

Related Articles:

New Study Finds That Dogs Can Help You Live Longer

Researchers Use Tiny Crochet Hats to Investigate Chronic Pain in Cats

Study Finds That Petting Dogs May Give Us the Same Brain Benefits as Socializing With Humans

Shiori Chen

Shiori Chen is an Editorial Intern at My Modern Met. Located in the Bay Area, she runs a youth art magazine and contributes as a staff writer for a local online media outlet, focusing on news and journalism. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys painting, watching films, and teaching herself how to play instruments.
Read all posts from Shiori Chen
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Emotional Pet Portraits Capture Cherished Final Moments Between Dogs and Their Humans
Pet Personalities Revealed Through Side-by-Side Photos of Dogs and Their Favorite Things
Photographer Travels To Remote Forests of Indonesia To Capture Images of Rare Insects
Stray Dog Unintentionally Makes History as First To Cross New Romania-Hungary Border
Sound of a Meteorite Crashing to Earth Captured for First Time Ever on a Security Cam
Mom Dog Carries Her Hypothermic Pup in Her Mouth All the Way to the Veterinarian Clinic To Get Help

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Researchers Unearth 200 Massive Dinosaur Footprints in a Quarry in the UK
Heartwarming Video of Firefighter Comforting a Dog in the LA fires Prompts Rescue of the Lost Pet
Family Discovers Entire Mastodon Jaw Bones and Teeth While Doing Yard Work at Home
Photographer and Scientist Shares Majestic Beauty of “Big Tuskers” [Interview]
Letting Your Dog Sniff on Walks Calms Them and Helps Them Learn About Their Environment
Watch 10,000 LEGO Bricks Go Against a 300-Ton Hydraulic Press in a Match for the Ages

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.