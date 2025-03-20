Home / Science

Ocean Census Announces the Discovery of Over 800 New Marine Species

By Eva Baron on March 20, 2025
This newly identified guitar shark, found off Tanzania, is only the 38th known species of its kind and belongs to one of the ocean’s most threatened vertebrate groups. (Photo: The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census / Sergey Bogorodsky)

Scientists estimate that about 91% of ocean species have yet to be classified, and that more than 80% of our ocean remains unmapped and unexplored. Jointly launched in 2023 by the Nippon Foundation and Nekton, Ocean Census seeks to accelerate the discovery of ocean life, uniting hundreds of scientists from institutions around the world to lead the process. Now, only two years after its launch, the organization has announced it’s officially discovered over 800 ocean species through 10 marine expeditions and eight workshops.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in Ocean Census’ mission, offering critical insights for marine biologists, conservationists, scientists, and policymakers alike. These species span a range of taxonomic categories, including shrimp, crabs, sea spiders, sea butterflies, and reef fish, alongside notable discoveries such as the guitar shark, the Turridrupa magnifica gastropod, and a new octocoral.

Found at around 200 meters (about 656 feet) deep off the coast of Mozambique and Tanzania, the guitar shark identified by Ocean Census is only the 38th known species of its kind, which is among the top 10 most threatened vertebrate groups. The Turridrupa magnifica is now one of 100 newly identified predatory gastropods, harpooning its prey with venomous teeth, while the octocoral discovery is the first record genus from the Maldives.

“Scientists frequently encounter species that are new to science, but a species is only officially [recognized] once it has been formally described and published in a scientific journal,” Ocean Census writes in a statement. “This process can take years, meaning many remain undocumented before they can be studied.”

Lucy Woodall, head of science at Ocean Census, adds: “Too many species remain in limbo for years because the process of formally describing them is too slow.”

the identification and official registration of a new species can take up to 13.5 years, meaning that “species may go extinct before they are even documented.” With expediency at its core, Ocean Census offers an alternative route to identifying marine species without sacrificing the required expertise, organizing discoveries into their comprehensive database. The system, now known as the Ocean Census Biodiversity Data Platform, is accessible not only to researchers but also to the public.

In the coming year, Ocean Census will embark upon 10 new expeditions, and host seven additional workshops across the Pacific, Indian, and Southern Oceans. New data will be gathered and uploaded to the Ocean Census Biodiversity Data Platform.

To learn more, visit the Ocean Census website.

Discovered in the Arctic’s Jøtul Vent Field, this deep-sea sea star plays a crucial role in nutrient recycling in one of the planet’s least studied regions. (Photo: Martin Hartley / The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census)

This 4 cm-long pygmy pipehorse, discovered off South Africa, marks the first record of its genus in Africa and was previously thought to exist exclusively in New Zealand waters. (Photo: The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census / Richard Smith)

Notable discoveries include new species of guitar shark, gastropod, and octocoral, among countless others.

One of 100 newly identified predatory gastropods, Turridrupa sp. harpoons its prey with venomous teeth—its relatives have already contributed to medical breakthroughs including pain treatments. (Photo: The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census / Peter Stahlschmidt)

his newly identified soft coral, found in the Maldives, is one of only about 5 known species of its kind, reinforcing the urgency of coral reef conservation. (Photo: The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census / Asako Matsumoto, Shaaan)

Throughout 2025, Ocean Census will embark upon 10 new marine expeditions and host seven additional discovery workshops across the Pacific, Indian, and Southern Oceans.

This newly discovered squat lobster (Galathea sp.) is the first of its genus recorded in the southeastern Pacific Ocean near Easter Island. (Photo: The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census/Gallardo)

From collection to publication, this newly identified mollusc from Tenerife was formally described in just 48 hours—a remarkable contrast to the global average of 13.5 years. (Photo: The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census / Jesús Ortea, Leopoldo Moro)

Ocean Census: Website | Instagram

All images via Ocean Census.

Source: The Ocean Census Discovers Over 800 New Marine Species

