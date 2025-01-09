Home / Science

Family Discovers Entire Mastodon Jaw Bones and Teeth While Doing Yard Work at Home

By Regina Sienra on January 9, 2025

Can you imagine doing some work on your backyard only to then come across the remains of a long extinct animal? This happened to a family in Orange County, New York, who discovered a complete mastodon jaw while doing some yard work. This marks the first time in 11 years a finding of this kind has occurred.

The discovery took place after one of the family members spotted two teeth concealed by the fronds of a plant on the property. Upon further investigation, the homeowner unearthed two additional teeth just inches underground. Sensing they had come across something unique, the family took the items to the State University of New York (SUNY) Orange with hopes of learning what they could be. They were later put in touch with the New York State Museum, who sent staff to the site for further investigation.

“When I found the teeth and examined them in my hands, I knew they were something special and decided to call in the experts,” says the resident who uncovered the prehistoric remains in his backyard. “I'm thrilled that our property has yielded such an important find for the scientific community.”

Researchers from SUNY Orange and the New York State Museum excavated the area, which resulted in the unearthing of a full, well-preserved mastodon jaw that belonged to an adult animal, as well as a piece of a toe bone and a rib fragment. The fossils will undergo carbon dating to help determine the mastodon’s age, diet, and habitat during its lifetime.

“This mastodon jaw provides a unique opportunity to study the ecology of this magnificent species, which will enhance our understanding of the Ice Age ecosystems from this region,” says Dr. Robert Feranec, director of Research & Collections and curator of Ice Age Animals at the New York State Museum. “Fossils are resources that provide remarkable snapshots of the past, allowing us to not only reconstruct ancient ecosystems but also provide us with better context and understanding of the current world around us.”

This finding is part of a longer story of discoveries of mastodon remains in New York state—150 fossils of these long extinct creatures have been found in the region, with about one-third taking place in Orange County. With this, scientists hope to continue piecing together information of the animals who called this area home during the Ice Age. According to the New York State Museum, these newly found fossils will be exhibited in 2025.

A family in Orange County, New York, discovered a complete mastodon jaw while doing some work in their backyard.

 

