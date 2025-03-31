Home / Art / Sculpture

Stunning Lifelike Sculptures Made Entirely Out of Found Metal Scraps [Interview]

By Regina Sienra on March 31, 2025

Michel Torres Costa posing with his sculptures

The metal sculptures of Brazilian artist Michel Torres Costa exude a powerful aura. Often depicting humans and wild animals with an industrial, steampunk aesthetic, Torres Costa's creations are all made of upcycled nuts, bolts, and other tiny metal scraps found in his home country. Using each element as a sort of small dark tile, he creates striking pieces that send a message of resourcefulness and endurance.

First finding art through drawing as a child, Torres Costa ultimately found an appropriate outlet for his true artistic passion as he grew up. At 25, he found himself working as a welder. To escape the the monotony of his job, he made use of his skills to start sculpting. Hoping to take his art to the next level, the budding artist decided to take modeling and molding courses, refining his processes and discovering resources, such as epoxy resin, that allowed him to bring his ideas to life.

For the artist, everything others may deem garbage is something that can be transformed into a beautiful and meaningful piece—not only for the sake of art and creation, but also as a way of keeping scraps away from landfills and polluting our world. If anything, his work is the ultimate proof that recycled materials can be flawlessly turned into opulent works of art.

My Modern Met had the chance to chat with Torres Costa about his creative practice, as well as the origins of the materials he uses in his soulful sculptures. Read on for our exclusive interview with the artist.

Michel Torres Costa posing with Courage sculpture

“Courage”

What inspired you to become a sculpture artist?

I have always enjoyed drawing since I was a child. However, during my life I had no incentive to delve deeper into it. At the age of 25, I started looking for a hobby to escape the monotony of my job as a metalworker. It was then that I discovered oilclay and began to model pieces for myself, because when I was younger I didn't have the money to buy them, and from that moment on I never stopped modeling.

Power sculpture

“Power”

What does your creative process look like?

My creative process begins with insights that arise from some reference, inspiration, or even from everyday life. Sometimes I have the inspiration and immediately draw an image, other times I keep it written down and when the opportunity arises, I materialize the idea. That's how the idea is born. From there I look for references, define the size, start modeling, and bring this idea to life.

Michel Torres Costa posing with Horse sculpture

“Horse”

How do you select the subject you'll be depicting in your sculptures?

Generally, my works reflect our inner strength, so in my studies, in addition to representing strength, I look for elements that aim to challenge me in executing them in metal.

Prosperity sculpture

“Prosperity”

You use a lot of upcycled materials in your art. Do you come across them or look for them with an idea in mind?

I buy scrap metal from scrap yards. I have some standard materials: like nuts, bolts, steel wire. Other brass materials, like broken chandeliers and things like that, I buy when I find them interesting and have stock. When I see the material and the idea comes to me, I can put it into practice.

Liberty sculpture

“Liberty”

How long does it take you to create your sculptures?

The execution time depends on the creative process, but varies from 15 to 45 days on average.

Eagle Head sculpture

“Eagle Head”

Do you have a favorite piece, or one that you're particularly proud of?

Yes, my favorite piece is Courage, a horse in armor. It is a work of art rich in detail, which represents strength and courage in the battles of life.

Michel Torres Costa posing with Courage sculpture

“Courage”

Michel Torres Costa posing with Power sculpture

“Power”

What do you hope people take away from your work?

I hope they see transformation. Just as I transform metals into art, I hope they look at themselves and seek inner resignification.

Michel Torres Costa posing with Prosperity sculpture

“Prosperity”

Michel Torres Costa: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Michel Torres Costa.

Related Articles:

Stunning Metal Sculptures Recreate the Fluid Forms of Splashing Water

Artist Turns Bolts, Nuts, and Other Scrap Metal Into Strikingly Detailed Sculptures

Artist Transforms Discarded Horseshoes Into Dynamic Animal Sculptures

Fragmented Steel Sculptures Capture the Fragility of Human Life

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Gallery Uplifts Vibrant and Joyful Art While Celebrating 10th Anniversary [Interview]
Legendary Celebrity Photographer Norman Seeff on His Incredible 50-Year Career [Interview]
Innovative Floral Arrangements Test the Limits of How and Where Flowers Can Thrive
Glistening Sculptures Pay Tribute to the Myriad of Colors, Textures, and Shapes Found in Nature
Resin Sculptures Reimagine Painting With Brushstrokes Placed in Suspended Animation
Giant Fingerprint Sculptures Celebrate Diversity and Unity in India

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Creates Victorian Fiberglass Gowns That Are Hauntingly Empty and Rigid
Delicate Paper Sculptures Showcase the Beauty of Nature and Botany [Interview]
Artist’s Stunning Stainless Steel Sculptures Freezes Water in Mid-Splash
Wooden Sculptures Draw From Chinese Terracotta Warriors to Honor Latino Workers [Interview]
Intimate Photographs Explore the Rebellious Japanese Rockabilly Subculture [Interview]
Photographer Combines Infrared Photography, AI, and Augmented Reality for Moving Series on Marginalization [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.