Home / ArtFun Paper Animal Puppets Designed to Move in Unexpected Ways When Touched

Fun Paper Animal Puppets Designed to Move in Unexpected Ways When Touched

By Kelly Richman-Abdou on June 28, 2017
Animal Puppets Karakuri Kirigami Paper Dolls Haruki Nakamura

In his menagerie of moveable animal puppets, Japanese designer Haruki Nakamura adds a mechanical touch to the ancient art of paper crafting. Inspired by kirigami—an origami-like technique that employs cuts in addition to foldsNakamura creates paper dolls that move in unexpected and unusual ways.

Crafted from paper and cleverly constructed, each whimsical creature puts a paper twist on karakuri, or mechanized puppets. Like traditional karakuri, each figure's movements are prompted by human touch. This means that when pressed, poked, or prodded in certain places, the puppets come alive. Whether they're shedding surprising disguises, showcasing amazing acrobatics, or coming out of their shells (literally), the animals exhibit both the capabilities of the kirigami craft and Nakamura's creative approach to paper dolls.

While Nakamura sells his delightful dolls in his online shop, they only ship within Japan. However, if you're overseas and would like to get your paws on your own paper puppets, you can learn how to create your own with Karakuri: How to Make Mechanical Paper Models That Move. Or, if it's kirigami that has piqued your paper interest, check out Kirigami: The Art Of Folding & Cutting Paper.

Artist and designer Haruki Nakamura uses a kirigami technique to create moveable animal puppets. The paper dolls are inspired by karakuri, traditional mechanical figures.

Animal Puppets Karakuri Kirigami Paper Dolls Haruki Nakamura Animal Puppets Karakuri Kirigami Paper Dolls Haruki Nakamura Animal Puppets Karakuri Kirigami Paper Dolls Haruki Nakamura Animal Puppets Karakuri Kirigami Paper Dolls Haruki Nakamura Animal Puppets Karakuri Kirigami Paper Dolls Haruki Nakamura Animal Puppets Karakuri Kirigami Paper Dolls Haruki Nakamura Animal Puppets Karakuri Kirigami Paper Dolls Haruki Nakamura Animal Puppets Karakuri Kirigami Paper Dolls Haruki Nakamura Animal Puppets Karakuri Kirigami Paper Dolls Haruki Nakamura Animal Puppets Karakuri Kirigami Paper Dolls Haruki Nakamura Animal Puppets Karakuri Kirigami Paper Dolls Haruki Nakamura

Haruki Nakamura: Website | Shop
h/t: [Imgur, Colossal, Laughing Squid]

All images via Haruki Nakamura.

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Related Articles:

11 Cutting-Edge Origami Artists Who Are Masters of Paper Folding

Metal Craftsman Recreates Animals as Moving Steampunk Sculptures

Japanese Artist Creates the Most Amazing Balloon Animals

Related Articles

Abstract Cityscapes Made of Reclaimed Wood Symbolize an Ever-Changing Urban Landscape
New Laser-Cut Wood Sculptures Embedded with Intricate Swirling Designs
Stella Im Hultberg Celebrates Her Korean Heritage with New Folklore-Inspired Paintings
Iridescent Ceramic Mugs and Plates Bursting with Clusters of Dazzling Crystals
Annie Leibovitz Photographs the “Invisible Man” Who Camouflages into Anything
Scribble-Style Portraits of Jim Carrey Capture His Famously Funny Faces

Popular Articles

More Like This
Photography
Photographer Captures Expressive Portraits of Strangers Before and After Kissing Them
Photography
Woman Gives Honest Look at Pregnancy with Hilarious Week-by-Week Photos
Inspiring
Man Marries Childhood Friend Who Saved His Life When He Was a Suicidal Teenager
Photography
Annie Leibovitz Photographs the "Invisible Man" Who Camouflages into Anything
Design
Bakery Creates "Galaxy Eclairs" Covered in a Sweet Swirling Glaze
Art
25+ Works of Art Inspired by the Grit and Glamour of Cities Around the World

Popular On The Web

From Our Partners

More on My Modern Met

25+ Works of Art Inspired by the Grit and Glamour of Cities Around the World
30+ Dazzling Works of Resin Art That Capture the Material’s Versatility
9 Paper Cutting Artists Whose Works Are a Cut Above the Rest
Street Art Camp for Girls Helps Shift the Gender Imbalance One Spray Can at a Time
Artist’s Giant Pencil Drawings Blur the Line Between Hyperrealism and Surrealism
Former Cartoonist Creates Tiny Tattoos of Simply Adorable Characters and Scenes
Late 19th-Century Paris Documented in Graphic Prints and Posters by Toulouse-Lautrec
New Paper Cut Illustrations with Marvelous Details Carved Out of a Single Sheet
Clever Street Artist Paints Fake Shadows to Playfully Trick Passersby
Hauntingly Surreal Sculptures of Split Figures Holding Hands
Surreal Creatures from Bosch’s ‘Garden of Earthly Delights’ Come to Life as Festive Piñatas
The Unique History and Exquisite Aesthetic of Japan’s Ethereal Woodblock Prints

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.