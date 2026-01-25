Home / History

This Rare Vintage Globe Was Only Accurate for Six Months in 1939

By Regina Sienra on January 25, 2026

The 20th century was a tumultuous time in history. Two World Wars happened, among many other conflicts. Centuries-old empires fell, and new countries came to be. Keeping up to date with these changes was slower than it was now, and information became obsolete as developments continued. A perfect example of this is a globe shared by X user DJ Branham, which, given the countries and territories it displays, was only accurate for six months in 1939.

The globe depicts some major changes in Europe. Germany’s Nazi regime had recently annexed Czechoslovakia and the Klaipėda Region in Lithuania. However, the Free City of Danzig, in modern-day Poland, appears free. This city-state fell to the Germans on September 1, 1939. According to Neatorama, given the borders of each country at the time, the globe must date between March 16 and July 31, 1939.

Found at Plains Antiques in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the globe also shares insights into other parts of the world. The province of Hatay, today a southern region of Turkey, was under the control of French Syria. This suggests the globe was created before July 29, 1939. Meanwhile, Palestine was under British rule as a League of Nations Mandate. The X user says that the globe also features Manchukuo, a puppet state of the Empire of Japan in Northeast China, that existed from 1932 to 1945.

Globe makers surely tried their best to keep up with the changes, or even made a statement by choosing whether to recognize new borders and denominations. Still, it was a noble labor that needed keeping up with news in a time when access to it was more limited. By staying up to date—even when their work became inaccurate in a matter of months—they paint a picture of how the world looked at one point. More than a vintage collectible, this is a priceless historical document.

Sources: What Was the Brief Period When This Globe Was Accurate?

Related Articles:

America’s Oldest Board Game Teaches 19th-Century Geography

First-Ever ‘GeoGuessr World Cup’ Celebrates an E-Sport for People Who Love Geography

How Well Do You Know Your World Capitals? Test Your Geography Knowledge [Quiz]

Researchers Discover 300,000-Year-Old Human Footprints Offering Insight Into Early Human History

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Linguists Are Creating the First-Ever Complete Dictionary of Ancient Celtic Languages
How People in the Victorian Era Enjoyed Animation Before Its Modern History
Titanic Museum Exhibit Invites Visitors To Feel How Cold the Water Was When the Ship Sank
Here’s the Story of Yaoya Oshichi, a Japanese Teenager Who Lost Her Life for Love and Inspired Folklore
Rock Art in South Texas Reflects the 6,000-Year-Old Worldview of Indigenous Americans
What Pompeii Looked Like Just Hours Before Mt. Vesuvius’ Eruption Destroyed It

More on My Modern Met

Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Statues Finally Restored After Surviving an Earthquake 2,000 Years Ago
Mark Twain Shared 60 American Dishes He Missed the Most While Traveling Abroad
Ansel Adams Photos Capture Daily Life Inside Japanese Internment Camps During WWII
Ken Burns Unveils Sprawling Docuseries on American Revolution Ahead of 250th U.S. Anniversary
Remains of St. Francis, the Patron Saint of Animals, Will Be on Public View for the First Time
Who Was Marie Curie? Learn More About This Pioneering Nobel Prize Winner

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.