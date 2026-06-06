Ferrari Unveils Its First-Ever Fully Electric Car, the Luce

The Ferrari Luce is here, breaking records and expectations for the Prancing Horse. The reveal on May 25, 2026, in Rome marked the final phase in the unveiling of Ferrari’s first electric car. It also marked a departure from the norm, intentionally designed to break away, says the company. “The Ferrari Luce has acquired such a specific identity precisely because the designers were given the freedom to conceive a disruptive yet coherent form.”

The Luce (meaning “light” in Italian) is the largest Ferrari ever produced and marks several firsts for the luxury automaker. It is its first full EV, its first model to have five seats, and its first collaboration with Lovefrom. It’s the second model to have four doors (the other being the Purosangue SUV) and features unprecedented comfort and user-friendliness, suggesting it is pitched towards very wealthy families rather than sports car enthusiasts.

The $640,000 car boasts 1,050 horsepower and accelerates from 0–100 KPH in 2.5 seconds thanks to its four electric motors, one on each wheel. But for a brand where aesthetics are key, consumers and Ferrari fans are left underwhelmed. The company’s stock price suffered a sharp decline, dropping by as much as 8% before coming to a 6% decline. The internet launched into a frenzy over the design, with many people having negative opinions. Critics believe it doesn’t represent Ferrari’s true legacy and resembles a generic electric car.

Ferrari collaborated with Sir Jony Ive’s company, Lovefrom, on the car. Ive is famous for being the chief designer at Apple, bringing products like the iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad to life. Ferrari explains the choice to collaborate, saying, “Its design was approached in an unconventional way, intended to underline its uniqueness on a technological level as well—hence the idea of entrusting the project to a designer from outside the Ferrari Design Studio.”

But the brand hasn’t forgotten its status as a sports car company and has incorporated aspects geared toward traditionalists. Since EVs are notoriously silent and sports cars are infamously loud, Ferrari wanted to deliver a sound that is “authentic and functional.” Sound generated by vibrations from the rotating components is amplified when the driver uses the e-Manettino and paddle controls, creating feedback that Ferrari says is integral to the driving experience.

As the largest Ferrari, about 15 feet long and weighing 4,982 lbs, it was important to prioritize speed and aerodynamics. What it came up with is described as the glass house. “This uncompromised, shell-like form extends below the belt line to the extremes of the car. The front and rear aerodynamic wings, floating above and around the silhouette of the glass house, enable this uniquely pure and simple form.” It is the result of over 60 new patents and incredible attention to detail that is a hallmark of the brand. The Luce achieved its goal of having the lowest drag coefficient in the company’s history: 0.254.

Ferrari may have anticipated that demand for luxury sports cars might not be as strong as expected. In 2022, Ferrari said that by 2030 its sales mix would be roughly 40% fully electric vehicles, 40% hybrids, and 20% internal-combustion engine (ICE) cars. But in its updated 2030 plan announced in October 2025, Ferrari revised that target to 20% fully electric vehicles, 40% hybrids, and 40% ICE cars. However, it still appears to be working towards broader environmental commitments. The company continues to emphasize emissions reductions in its operations, greater use of renewable energy, and expansion of hybrid technology.

The Luce is breaking norms and records for the Prancing Horse. Besides being the first full EV, it’s the first with five seats, the first with four electric motors, and the first collaboration with Lovefrom.

Lovefrom is a design brand founded by Sir Jony Ive, former chief designer at Apple, famous for bringing the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch to life.

Despite impressive performance, including 1,050 horsepower and a 0–100 kph time of 2.5 seconds, many enthusiasts feel it strays too far from Ferrari’s heritage.

After the release of the Luce, Ferrari’s stock quickly plummeted by 8%, and Ferrari fans shared their opinions and critiques.

The Luce also sets a company record for aerodynamic efficiency and reflects Ferrari’s push toward electrification.

All images via Ferrari.