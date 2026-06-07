LACMA Commissions Limited-Edition Print by James Jean To Celebrate the New David Geffen Galleries

To mark the opening of the David Geffen Galleries, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) commissioned a limited-edition print by LA-based artist James Jean titled The Procession. The colorful, otherworldly illustration is inspired by an iconic lithograph that Alexander Calder created for the museum’s 1965 debut.

Jean is known for his dreamlike, intricately detailed artwork that blends fantasy, mythology, nature, and pop culture. His imaginative work has appeared in galleries, as fashion campaigns, on album covers, as murals, and more, and he’s collaborated with major brands like Prada and DC Comics. His latest collaboration with LACMA was made using an array of printmaking techniques and textured embellishments developed over the past decade.

“When Michael Govan [LACMA’S CEO] asked me to create this print, it felt especially meaningful because, as many of you know, I’ve been working outside of the traditional art world for many years, mostly in Asia, and this is finally some recognition from home here in Los Angeles,” he shared on Instagram. “The Procession represents another boundary broken, and your support of the edition not only benefits the museum, but it would be a statement, that an artist like me has a place in an institution like LACMA.”

The Procession features an ethereal central figure surrounded by lush nature and surreal, brightly colored creatures. Parts of the print are highlighted with paper, foil, and gloss details that give the stunning work extra texture and dimension. On the left side, Jean included angel’s trumpet and devil’s trumpet flowers, referencing their long history in traditional medicine and shamanic rituals.

Jean wanted to create an image that reflected the unique David Geffen Galleries, a contemporary glass and concrete space that now houses LACMA’s 155,000-piece permanent collection. “When Michael Govan first described the new building to me, he emphasized its lack of hierarchy,” he explained. “It felt meaningful that he would ask an artist like myself, someone who has always worked outside traditional systems, to respond to a space defined by openness and fluidity.”

The Procession was available for purchase for just 48 hours, with a portion of the proceeds going towards supporting LACMA. Unfortunately, the sale ended on May 14, 2026, but you can still admire the beautiful work below.

Check out more from Jean’s diverse portfolio on the artist’s website.

To mark the opening of the David Geffen Galleries, LACMA commissioned a limited-edition print by LA-based artist James Jean titled The Procession.

The colorful, otherworldly illustration is inspired by an iconic lithograph that Alexander Calder created for the museum’s 1965 debut.

It was made using a unique array of printmaking techniques and textured embellishments that the artist developed over the past decade.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at James Jean’s printmaking process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Jean (@jamesjeanart)

James Jean: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by James Jean.