Home / History

2,000-Year-Old Graffiti Tags From an Ancient Traveler Discovered in Five Egyptian Tombs

By Sage Helene on March 19, 2026
An inscription of a name in Tamil found in Valley of the Kings.

A 2,000-year-old inscription by Cikai Korran.

Deep within the desert cliffs of Valley of the Kings, where Egypt’s most powerful rulers were laid to rest, the walls of ancient tombs hold more than painted gods and sacred hieroglyphs. it turns out that later visitors carved quieter, less formal lines directly into the stone. At first glance, these markings seem incidental. Look closer, and they begin to tell a very different story, one that stretches across continents and centuries.

Recent research reveals nearly 30 inscriptions written in Tamil-Brahmi, along with traces of Prakit and Sanskrit. These markings point to South Asian travelers who reached Egypt around 2,000 years ago. By this time, Roman authorities governed Egypt, and the once-sealed burial ground had shifted into a place of curiosity and exploration. Visitors moved slowly through the tombs, taking in their scale and symbolism, and they left behind small but lasting impressions of their presence.

One name appears again and again, etched into the stone: Cikai Korran. His inscriptions appear across five separate tombs. In some cases, he repeated his name, as if to ensure no one would miss it. One inscription translates simply to, “Cikai Korran came here and saw.”

Maritime trade routes linked South India with Mediterranean lands, carrying spices, textiles, and precious goods into Roman Egypt. Red Sea ports acted as gateways for exchange, yet these carvings suggest movement that transcended commerce. The individuals who left their names were travelers, observers, and participants in the human experience of connection and curiosity.

Some inscriptions hint at specific identities, possibly envoys or figures linked to South Indian political networks, emphasizing that these ephemeral acts of recording were also acts of presence within a larger, enduring world.

What lingers most is the deeply human quality of these marks. Builders designed the Valley of the Kings to eternalize royalty and preserve the grandeur of pharaohs. Yet it is these smaller inscriptions that feel immediate, intimate, and astonishingly alive. A name scratched into stone records a fleeting moment, a transient experience that outlived the individual who inscribed them. However small, some traces left behind carry stories across centuries.

Graffiti carved by Indian travelers in the Valley of the Kings captures a moment of witness that has endured for 2,000 years.

An inscription of a name in Tamil found in Valley of the Kings.

Twenty of the inscriptions, including this one, were written in Tamil.

Ancient Tamil-Brahmi inscriptions in Egypt reveal how fleeting human presence can become lasting historical evidence.

Sources: Tamil Brahmi inscriptions found in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings shed light on ancient trade links, ‘Cikai Korran came here and saw': Visitors from India graffitied dozens of Egyptian tombs 2,000 years ago, 2,000-year-old inscriptions found in Valley of the Kings offer fresh insight into Indian presence in Ancient Egypt, This Traveler From India Graffitied His Name on Five Ancient Tombs in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings 2,000 Years Ago

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ingo Strauch. All Images via Ingo Strauch and Charlotte Schmid.

Related Articles:

Restoration Uncovers Stunning Art and Inscriptions of 2,000-Year-Old Egyptian Temple

Discover 4,000-Year-Old Recipes in the Oldest-Known Cookbook From Ancient Babylonia

Linguists Are Creating the First-Ever Complete Dictionary of Ancient Celtic Languages

Researchers Unearth 4,000-Year-Old Tablets Revealing How the Sumerians’ Government Bureaucracy Worked

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographic Survey From 19th-Century India Snags Nearly $57K at Auction
Man With a Metal Detector Discovers Exceptionally Rare Tudor Pendant in England
How Fascist Dictators Used Art and Design To Evoke a Sense of Power and Authority
This Rare Vintage Globe Was Only Accurate for Six Months in 1939
Linguists Are Creating the First-Ever Complete Dictionary of Ancient Celtic Languages
How People in the Victorian Era Enjoyed Animation Before Its Modern History

More on My Modern Met

Titanic Museum Exhibit Invites Visitors To Feel How Cold the Water Was When the Ship Sank
Here’s the Story of Yaoya Oshichi, a Japanese Teenager Who Lost Her Life for Love and Inspired Folklore
Rock Art in South Texas Reflects the 6,000-Year-Old Worldview of Indigenous Americans
What Pompeii Looked Like Just Hours Before Mt. Vesuvius’ Eruption Destroyed It
Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Statues Finally Restored After Surviving an Earthquake 2,000 Years Ago
Mark Twain Shared 60 American Dishes He Missed the Most While Traveling Abroad

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.