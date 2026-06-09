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Jupiter and Venus Will Align With the Moon to Create “Holy Grail” of Planetary Brightness This Month

By Sage Helene on June 9, 2026
Venus and Jupiter Will Align With the Moon in a Stunning June Sky Show

Conjunction of Jupiter and Venus seen on March 1, 2023 from Oujda, Morocco. (Photo: Brahim FARAJI via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

The two brightest planets visible from Earth are putting on a spectacular sky show this June. Over the next two weeks, Venus and Jupiter will appear unusually close together in the western sky after sunset, culminating in a striking alignment with the crescent moon on June 16 and 17.

The celestial event centers on a planetary conjunction, which occurs when objects appear close together in the sky from Earth’s perspective. Throughout early June, Venus and Jupiter will draw nearer to one another each evening, creating one of the year’s most eye-catching astronomical sights.

Mercury joins the display lower on the western horizon, forming a diagonal line of planets that stretches across the twilight sky. The arrangement has earned the nickname “planetary skewer” among some skywatchers.

At their peak, Venus and Jupiter will sit only a few degrees apart, close enough to cover the gap between them with a pinky finger held at arm’s length. Both planets will shine brightly enough to see without binoculars or a telescope.

Although the two planets begin separating after June 10, the planetary lineup continues to impress. The highlight arrives a week later when the moon joins the scene. Anyone with a clear western horizon can watch the planets without special equipment. Observers should head outside 30 to 60 minutes after sunset and look toward the western sky.

The alignment will look similar from the Southern Hemisphere, though the lineup will appear mirrored. The planets and moon will still form a prominent chain across the evening sky. From night to night, observers can watch Venus, Jupiter, Mercury, and our moon shift positions against the background stars, creating a celestial display that changes with each sunset.

The best viewing opportunities will continue through mid-June before the planets gradually sink lower into the evening twilight. For skywatchers willing to spend a few minutes outdoors after sunset, this rare planetary gathering promises one of the most beautiful sights of the month.

Venus and Jupiter appeared unusually close together after sunset on June 8 and will continue to be visible on June 9.

Chart of the Jupiter and Venus conjunction in June 2026

Chart via EarthSky

This alignment creates one of the year’s most beautiful planetary conjunctions.

 

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After the conjunction, Jupiter and Venus are still close, but they’ll be moving away from each other.

Chart of the Jupiter and Venus conjunction in June 2026

Chart via EarthSky

Sources: See Our Two Brightest Planets Form a Triple Alignment with the Moon After Sunset; Visible planets and night sky guide for June

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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