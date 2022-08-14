Photographer Fuses the Different Colors of the Sky Into Vibrant Stained Glass-Style Collages

Whether it's a sunset by the sea or a morning in the city, the sky can look completely different depending on when and where you look up. Filmmaker and photographer Alex Hyner combines the different images he took of the sky into mesmerizing digital collages. Centered by looming electrical poles, he organizes individual snapshots of clouds, birds, and phases of the moon into the geometric sections created by the numerous black wires.

Hyner began this series after attempting to create a broken glass effect in the sky. “A week or two later,” he tells My Modern Met, “I took a photo of an electrical pole in my neighborhood and knew instantly that I could fill the spaces with sky photos to achieve a stained glass look.” By utilizing Adobe Photoshop and its selection tools, he inserts multiple photos into one composition. Hyner dips into the reservoir of sky photography that he has amassed since 2014 and selects the ideal combination of colors and sights.

“In the end, I might use anywhere between fifteen to thirty different photos,” he explains. “That includes photos of moons, suns, birds, and jet streams that I later use to accent the piece. Some smaller sections of these images aren’t even skies at all, but rather textured gradients I make to fit the image.”

While the piece-by-piece process can take a significant amount of trial and error (not to mention time), the final product is worth the effort. Each piece dazzles with its curated array of kaleidoscopic colors, many of which can be traced back to specific destinations. “I spent a few months in New Zealand and Fiji working on a film I wrote, so I had a lot of time to shoot the most stunning skies imaginable. They pop up in a lot of my work,” he adds.

You can purchase prints via Hyners's online store, and keep up to date with his latest projects by following him on Instagram.

Photographer and filmmaker Alex Hyner combines multiple images of the sky into a single digital collage.

This creates mesmerizing “fractured” views of the sky.

Each segment is divided by power and telephone lines and contains a unique photo of the sky from a particular place and time.

