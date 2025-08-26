Since 2008, photographer and ethnographer Alexander Khimushin has been traveling the world to study Indigenous cultures. Khimushin, who grew up in the remote reaches of Siberia, has immersed himself in the culture of the 98 countries he has visited and, along the way, he’s captured stunning portraits that immortalize these Indigenous people.

Driven by his passion for photography and a need to explore, Khimushin left Yakutia’s frigid climate and set off on this incredible adventure, which he calls The World in Faces. Since the early days of his project, his work has captured the public’s imagination, not only for the quality of his photographs but also for the stories that accompany them.

Khimushin, who prefers to call himself a global citizen, isn’t one to dash in and out of locations. Instead, he spends upwards of six months integrating himself into the community and forging relationships with the people who sit for his photographs. As such, he’s able to pull out their personality with his striking visuals, and he accompanies them with incredible written commentary that reveals more about the sitter and their culture as a whole.

This mixture of incredible portrait photography and ethnographic studies has led Khimushin to see his work exhibited by international organizations like the UN, UNESCO, and the Council of Europe. From Cambodia to Tajikistan and beyond, Khimushin’s work is a fascinating window into traditional cultures around the world. His curiosity has led him to ask a 90-year-old monk from India the secret to longevity and climb jungle-covered mountains of Laos to capture the distinctive headwear of the Pixor people, and we are all better for it.

As he continues his travels, here is a selection of more recently published photos, along with portions of the original captions written by Khimushin. To keep up with new work, be sure to follow Alexander Khimushin on Instagram.

Since 2008, photographer and ethnographer Alexander Khimushin has traveled to nearly 100 countries to document Indigenous cultures.

His portrait series The World in Faces has been exhibited at the United Nations and UNESCO, among other places.

Alongside each portrait, he writes fascinating captions about the sitter and their culture, learned through his deep immersion in the cultures he visits.

